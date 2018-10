Police and emergency crews responded to a rollover on Hwy 2 early Tuesday near Red Deer. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Dirt and gravel spilled onto Hwy 2 near the 32nd Street overpass after a gravel truck rolled over early Tuesday morning.

At 12:15 a.m., Red Deer RCMP reported that the truck, from a nearby construction site, was the only vehicle involved and the cause of the rollover had yet to be determined.

The driver, and lone occupant, suffered minor injuries.

Traffic was diverted onto 32nd Street and it was expected to take about four hours to clear the highway.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter