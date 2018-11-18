Rollovers near Ponoka keep crews busy

Members of the Ponoka County East District Fire Department were called to a semi rollover Friday morning on QE2 just north of Highway 53. Highway conditions at the time were slick. Just south of this incident a semi tractor hauling a flat deck trailer was in the east ditch. Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye Members of the Ponoka County East District Fire Department were called to a semi rollover Friday morning on QE2 just north of Highway 53. Highway conditions at the time were slick. Just south of this incident a semi tractor hauling a flat deck trailer was in the east ditch. Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

Heavy wind and snow proved a challenge for motorists on the Friday morning commute.

Emergency crews were called to several rollovers and vehicles in the ditch on the QE2 near Ponoka. Due to wintry road conditions travel was slow going with sanders working to minimize the icy road conditions.

At about 7 a.m. the Ponoka County East District Fire Department was called to the scene of a semi rollover on the QE2 just north of the Highway 53 exit. It appears the semi was southbound when it went into the median and rolled. It’s not know the severity of the injuries for the driver.

Just south of that scene a semi tractor hauling a flat deck trailer lost control and was in the west side ditch with the vehicle perpendicular to the highway.

Also earlier in the morning the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit was called to a rollover on QE2 near Secondary Highway 611. Luckily there were no injuries from that incident.



