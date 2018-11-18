Members of the Ponoka County East District Fire Department were called to a semi rollover Friday morning on QE2 just north of Highway 53. Highway conditions at the time were slick. Just south of this incident a semi tractor hauling a flat deck trailer was in the east ditch. Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye Members of the Ponoka County East District Fire Department were called to a semi rollover Friday morning on QE2 just north of Highway 53. Highway conditions at the time were slick. Just south of this incident a semi tractor hauling a flat deck trailer was in the east ditch. Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

Rollovers near Ponoka keep crews busy

Wintry road conditions proved a struggle for motorists on the QE2 highway with several incidents

Heavy wind and snow proved a challenge for motorists on the Friday morning commute.

Emergency crews were called to several rollovers and vehicles in the ditch on the QE2 near Ponoka. Due to wintry road conditions travel was slow going with sanders working to minimize the icy road conditions.

At about 7 a.m. the Ponoka County East District Fire Department was called to the scene of a semi rollover on the QE2 just north of the Highway 53 exit. It appears the semi was southbound when it went into the median and rolled. It’s not know the severity of the injuries for the driver.

Just south of that scene a semi tractor hauling a flat deck trailer lost control and was in the west side ditch with the vehicle perpendicular to the highway.

Plane crash-lands near Ponoka

Also earlier in the morning the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit was called to a rollover on QE2 near Secondary Highway 611. Luckily there were no injuries from that incident.


Wintry driving conditions proved a struggle on the Friday morning commute on QE2 with multiple vehicles in the ditch, along with several collisions. This rollover occurred at QE2 and Secondary Highway 611. It is believed there were no injuries from the incident. Photo courtesy of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit Wintry driving conditions proved a struggle on the Friday morning commute on QE2 with multiple vehicles in the ditch, along with several collisions. This rollover occurred at QE2 and Secondary Highway 611. It is believed there were no injuries from the incident. Photo courtesy of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit

