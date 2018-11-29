Susie and Tim Giesbrecht, owners of Giezy’s Kitchen in Penhold, say an E. coli outbreak in eastern Canada due to contaminated romaine lettuce has impacted their restaurant. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak hampers Central Alberta restaurants

An E. coli outbreak in Eastern Canada and the United States caused by contaminated romaine lettuce is hampering Central Alberta restaurants.

Susie Giesbrecht, who owns Giezy’s Kitchen in Penhold with her husband Tim, said the restaurant recently ran out of romaine lettuce and has struggled to find an affordable replacement.

“We can no longer sell our salads,” she said. “The romaine lettuce we did find was insanely priced and (the price of) other types of lettuce has been upped. … I went on a lettuce hunt trying to find any lettuce, whether that be leaf lettuce or head lettuce, and stores wanted four to five dollars a head. Typically, it’s less than two.”

The restaurant’s usual supplier has run out of lettuce, she added.

Michael Tong, owner/operator of Ricky’s All Day Grill in Red Deer, said all the chain’s restaurants have stopped serving romaine lettuce.

“We do this as a precaution,” he said. “We don’t want anyone to get sick.”

Tong said many people know about the outbreak.

“Most of our customers understand and they try something else. It’s not a major issue for us so far,” he said.

Susie Giesbrecht said she believes restaurants everywhere are being affected by the outbreak.

“There are people with food allergies and stuff like that, and some restaurants may not have other options on the menu.

“A tremendous amount of our customers have gluten allergies or are celiac,” she said. “I’m celiac, my daughter’s celiac, so I know at some places the only option is salad. Here, thankfully, we have some other options.”

Her husband said the situation is “frustrating” because a lot of people order salads at the restaurant.

“A lot of people like to eat salads instead of fries because they want to make a healthier choice, or they just can’t eat certain things.

“We had a lady here this afternoon walk out because she wanted a salad,” he said.

Since mid-October, there have been 22 confirmed E. coli cases in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

The federal government is advising the food industry not to import romaine lettuce from areas in the U.S. suspected of producing lettuce contaminated with E. coli.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it will take steps to make sure products from areas identified by the American Food and Drug Administration are not being allowed into Canada.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Blackfalds reduces speed to 40km/hr within town limits
Next story
Man facing child sexual exploitation charges in court

Just Posted

Romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak hampers Central Alberta restaurants

An E. coli outbreak in Eastern Canada and the United States caused… Continue reading

Man facing child sexual exploitation charges in court

Accused seeking to resolve charges wihout a trial

Suspect in sexual assaults scaring women since October

Man faces 10 charges

Red Deer RCMP charge man with sexual assault and other offences

A Red Deer man, Daniel Leonard, has been charged with sexual assault… Continue reading

Lacombe council tweaks police budget to send financial message

Mayor says council concerned about rising policing costs

VIDEO: Red Deer couple decorate 105 Christmas trees in their home

Decorating the family Christmas tree is a chore for some, and a… Continue reading

Avs overcome Crosby’s natural hat trick, beat Penguins 6-3

DENVER — Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon put on a show that… Continue reading

Logan Couture critical of his Sharks following 5-3 loss to Maple Leafs

TORONTO — Logan Couture doesn’t like how his team has played on… Continue reading

Sundance Film Festival unveils 2019 feature film slate

LOS ANGELES — Annette Bening plays Senator Dianne Feinstein, Zac Efron takes… Continue reading

Maryland’s top court to hear arguments in “Serial” case

BALTIMORE — Maryland’s highest court on Thursday will hear arguments in the… Continue reading

Star Trek’s interracial kiss 50 years ago heralded change

WASHINGTON — It was the kiss heard around the galaxy. Fifty years… Continue reading

Margaret Atwood writing sequel to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

TORONTO — More than three decades after “The Handmaid’s Tale” hit shelves,… Continue reading

Gardening: Gardening aids popular among aging population

Age, accidents or illnesses can rob people of their mobility and or… Continue reading

Klefbom stars in overtime as Oilers top Stars 1-0; Koskinen earns shutout

EDMONTON — Ken Hitchcock earned his first home win as the new… Continue reading

Most Read