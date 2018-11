Postal workers’ rotating strikes, which hit Red Deer last month, distrupted mail service in Calgary, Medicine Hat, Lethbridge and Edmonton on Monday, as well as other centres.

The job action in Red Deer involved approximately 170 union members, including carriers, inside workers and clerks. Workers in Innisfail, Stettler, Olds, Rocky Mountain House and other nearby centres also participated in the one-day strike.

