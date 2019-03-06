Routine Lacombe traffic stop turns up guns, drugs

A routine traffic stop by Lacombe police turned up three guns and led to two arrests.

Lacombe Police Service said they pulled a vehicle over about 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 25 around 50th Ave. and 52nd Street in downtown Lacombe.

One man in the car was outside his court-ordered curfew and was arrested.

“A search of the vehicle located a loaded firearm and a second firearm was located in the suspect’s possession,” said police on Wednesday. Methamphetamine was also found during the search.

While was going on, police spotted a man walking nearby who was associated with the vehicle’s occupants.

“Police determined that this associate had also been in possession of a firearm which he had hidden near by upon seeing police. A search of area located the firearm.

“Upon arrest, methamphetamine and ammunition was also found in his possession.”

Lyle Robert Vance, 26, of Red Deer, is facing 14 charges, including eight weapons offences, possession of drugs, obstructing police and three counts of breaching court orders.

Brent Hladun, 35, of Lacombe, is facing two weapons-related charges, two possession of drugs charges and a charge failing to comply with probation.

If you have information about this incident, please contact the Lacombe Police Service at 403-782-3279 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.



