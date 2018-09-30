Runners and walkers gather in Red Deer to beat cancer

More than 600 people were registered to participate in the CIBC Run for the Cure on Sunday. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Five days out from her first round of chemotherapy, breast cancer survivor Leah Jans had the crowd at Sunday’s CIBC Run for the Cure shouting — today we run to make breast cancer beatable.

Jans said it was a television commercial encouraging women to do self-exams that led her to discover a lump in her right breast.

“After a couple of appointments and tests, and five days following my 29th birthday, I got that call. It was urgent and on June 25, 2018, I was diagnosed with triple negative invasive ductal carcinoma,” Jans told about 600 participants prior to the start of the walk/run at Bower Ponds on Sunday morning.

“My world stopped and flipped upside down as all of ours did who have ever been there and who have ever been told those words.”

And she was determined “not to let a good crisis go to waste.”

“I felt responsible to speak today, to be seen as a survivor because I am surviving. This is just my journey, not a battle, because I refuse to be put in a place where I might think I might lose,” said the oncology and palliative care social worker with Alberta Health Services.

As of Sunday morning, the Red Deer run had raised $87,953 to help fund support services and research to beat cancer.

Jamie Smith, communications lead with the Red Deer run, said just over 630 participants were registered so beating breast cancer continues to be a cause that many people get behind.

“Everyone knows someone who has breast cancer or somebody who has been affected by breast cancer because of the large number of women who are diagnosed throughout their lifetimes,” Smith said.

Diane Thompson, 71, of Olds, said she came out with about 17 family members to support her granddaughter who started breast cancer treatment about five weeks ago.

Thompson said she wasn’t sure how far she will be able to walk so her family came prepared with a wheelchair.

“I just had a knee replacement and haven’t walked five km yet,” the grandmother said.

Another walker Tracy Runge, Red Deer, 52, said she thought she was just sick with the flu last year until her regular mammogram discovered her cancer.

With her radiation complete, she wanted to come out to her first CIBC Run for the Cure.

“You never think it’s going to happen to you. It was a tough year, but now I can celebrate because I’m still here and I’m a survivor,” Runge said.



szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter