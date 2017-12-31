Red Deer Running Room manager Lanni Gjertsen said the Resolution Run helps people start off the New Year right. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Runners brave the cold for Resolution Run in Red Deer

Freezing temperatures didn’t stop Red Deer runners like Audra Denny who came out to the 33rd annual Resolution Run Sunday evening.

Denny said she has been running for less than a year and it was her first time participating in the Resolution Run hosted by Running Room in Red Deer.

“If I can accomplish this I can do anything in 2018 so I want to start off the New Year like that,” she said.

As to how she was going to cope with -40 C with the wind chill as per the Environment Canada website, her advice was “layer, layer, layer.”

“And your body will warm itself up,” said the runner who was going to run five kilometres Sunday.

Red Deer Running Room manager, Lanni Gjertsen, said about 180 participants signed up for one and five kilometre run and more than 60 people braved the weather.

For those who missed the run, Gjertsen said, the Running Room will be hosting a makeup run in January. No dates have been confirmed yet.

Gjertsen said the run helps participants start off the New Year right.

The annual run raises money for various organizations or causes in Red Deer. This year, the money raised will be going towards RDC Athletics.

Kids who participated in the one kilometre run received a medal at the end.

Running Room jackets were handed out to those who participated in the five kilometre run.

 

Red Deer runner Audra Denny said she came out to the Resolution Runner, braving the freezing temperature, so she would be ready to face anything in the New Year. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Previous story
Online fundraiser started for parents whose baby died in his sleep
Next story
UPDATED: Leslieville Elks Hall destroyed by ‘suspicious’ fire

Just Posted

Runners brave the cold for Resolution Run in Red Deer

Freezing temperatures didn’t stop Red Deer runners like Audra Denny who came… Continue reading

Online fundraiser started for parents whose baby died in his sleep

Campaign to help grieving Woods family of Abbotsford

UPDATED: Leslieville Elks Hall destroyed by ‘suspicious’ fire

Days after the Elks Hall in Leslieville was destroyed by what officials… Continue reading

New Canadians to learn to skate in Red Deer

This is the sixth year of the Central Alberta Refugee Effort’s Learn to Skate program

Molson Coors recalling collectible NHL beer glasses; 8 injuries reported

TORONTO — Molson Coors Canada is recalling approximately 215,000 limited edition NHL… Continue reading

WATCH: Celebrating the new year early

Red Deer Public Library threw a Happy Noon Year party for families Saturday morning

Canada clinches first in Group A at world championship

Kelowna’s Cal Foote earns three assists in win over Denmark at World Junior Hockey Championship

N. Korea says won’t give up nukes if US keeps up ‘blackmail’

North Korea conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date in September and launched three missiles into the sea in July and November

Multiple cops shot in Colorado

The shootings took place in an apartment complex near Denver

Calkins and his colleagues to deal with rural crime in Central Alberta

Those concerned about rural Alberta crime can voice their grievances to Red… Continue reading

Five-part series: Crime Central Alberta

Starting on Tuesday, Jan.2, the Advocate will run Crime Central Alberta, our… Continue reading

Critics say helpers of homeless do them no favours

Mohammed Aly does not see any reason why he shouldn’t try to… Continue reading

Definition mission: A rhyming limerick for each English word

One man’s joke has become his mission: to give each word a… Continue reading

Red Deer firefighters will pick up Christmas trees starting Jan. 8

They may ask for a donation in return

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month