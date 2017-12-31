Runners brave the cold for Resolution Run in Red Deer

Red Deer Running Room manager Lanni Gjertsen said the Resolution Run helps people start off the New Year right. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Freezing temperatures didn’t stop Red Deer runners like Audra Denny who came out to the 33rd annual Resolution Run Sunday evening.

Denny said she has been running for less than a year and it was her first time participating in the Resolution Run hosted by Running Room in Red Deer.

“If I can accomplish this I can do anything in 2018 so I want to start off the New Year like that,” she said.

As to how she was going to cope with -40 C with the wind chill as per the Environment Canada website, her advice was “layer, layer, layer.”

“And your body will warm itself up,” said the runner who was going to run five kilometres Sunday.

Red Deer Running Room manager, Lanni Gjertsen, said about 180 participants signed up for one and five kilometre run and more than 60 people braved the weather.

For those who missed the run, Gjertsen said, the Running Room will be hosting a makeup run in January. No dates have been confirmed yet.

Gjertsen said the run helps participants start off the New Year right.

The annual run raises money for various organizations or causes in Red Deer. This year, the money raised will be going towards RDC Athletics.

Kids who participated in the one kilometre run received a medal at the end.

Running Room jackets were handed out to those who participated in the five kilometre run.