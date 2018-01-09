Red Deer-Lacombe MP Blaine Calkins talks with media about several meetings and town halls he’s had over the past few weeks in his riding regarding rural crime. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

Rural crime task force casting wide net in Central Alberta

People are mad.

That’s the theme Blaine Calkins has heard as he joined with other Conservative MPs from Alberta on a Rural Crime Task Force.

Calkins has spent the winter legislature break speaking with police officers, elected community officials, constituents and community watch groups about rural crime.

“A lot of it is property crime,” said Calkins. “It’s really alarming and folks are rightly concerned.

“Folks are irate. They’re law-abiding citizens. Some of them live 30, 40 or 50 minutes away from a police station. Criminals have figured this out and that’s why they’re out in these rural areas.”

On Monday and Tuesday night, Calkins held town hall meetings in Alix and Gull Lake respectively. A third meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at Liberty Hall, located north of Rimbey on Hwy 611.

From what he’s heard so far, Calkins said one of the most obvious takeaways was the need to get “tougher on crime.”

“Making sure there are sentences that provide not only a deterrence, but consequences for folks getting involved in crime,” said Calkins.

“Right now the law seems to be quite lopsided to the criminals’ favour. If you try to defend yourself or your property, you can find yourself — with how the laws are currently structured — you can find yourself in more trouble doing that than the criminal who came to deprive you of your property.”

In 2012, when the Conservatives were in power, they passed the Citizen’s Arrest and Self-defence Act. It outlined criteria for legal self-defence while defending property.

Crime prevention has also been discussed, with solutions ranging from locking cars and not leaving keys or valuables in them to not leaving personal identification laying around.

“There are some simple things we can do on the prevention side that folks usually don’t pay much attention to until the crime happens to them,” said Calkins.

“My job is to make sure, at the federal level anyway, the laws are adequately reflecting the wishes of the folks here.”

He touted about 90 pieces of justice legislation the Conservative government passed into law when they were in power from 2006 to 2015. Those measures, he said, took aim at serious and violent crime and included mandatory minimum sentences.

“What I’m hearing from the RCMP and from constituents is people are having their vehicles stolen because the vehicle is then used to commit a further crime,” said Calkins. “And there are people out there with shopping lists, stealing property for profit.

“Whatever their motivation is, it doesn’t change the fact people have been deprived of their own property and that somebody shouldn’t pay a price or have a consequence for that action.”

The task force wants to present a report to Parliament drawing on what they learned and what solutions were presented.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cold week ahead in Red Deer
Next story
RCMP officers cleared in 2015 Red Deer fatality

Just Posted

Rural crime task force casting wide net in Central Alberta

People are mad. That’s the theme Blaine Calkins has heard as he… Continue reading

WATCH: Eight more police officers could be added to Red Deer detachment

City council gets some good fiscal news

Cold week ahead in Red Deer

Red Deerians should make sure they bundle up and stay warm this… Continue reading

Red Deer gets new fire chief

Ken McMullen comes to Red Deer from Calgary Emergency Management Agency

Rogers Hometown Hockey coming to Lacombe

Popular broadcast will come to Lacombe on Feb. 3-4 weekend

UPDATED: Downtown businesses meet to talk about Red Deer crime

RCMP provide information and answer questions

Central Alberta’s Gord Bamford talks new album, playing hockey with Jim Cuddy

Before he joined Gord Bamford in one of the songs on his… Continue reading

Brett Kissel is coming to Red Deer

Kissel is in Red Deer on Jan. 19 as part of the biggest Canadian Country music tour

Closing arguments to end today at Lac-Megantic criminal negligence trial

Final arguments are into their last day at the jury trial of… Continue reading

UPDATED: Finance minister in Red Deer to talk budget

Joe Ceci meets with business representatives at Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Cougar hunt in Alberta sparks debate among scientists, hunters and activists

Hunters have been killing cougars in Alberta for decades. They often follow… Continue reading

Animal rights group appeals B.C. court decision over euthanized bear cub

Association of Fur-Bearing Animals filed a petition in court, challenging Consersvation services

LNG pipeline for northwest B.C. still active

The 900km Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project by TransCanada received approvals to expand

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month