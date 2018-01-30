Photo from www.publicdomainpictures.net

Rural Crime Watch AGM coming to Lacombe

Rural crime remains a hot topic in Central Alberta

When Alberta’s provincial association for Rural Crime Watch groups was looking for a host community, Central Alberta members did not hesitate to step up.

Red Deer and Lacombe County Rural Crime Watch president Ken Wigmore said it is an issue that he hears about almost daily.

On Tuesday, he was at an unrelated safety codes conference when he asked other attendees if they had any rural crime experiences. Everyone had a story.

Asked if he hopes hosting the provincial association’s annual general meeting and symposium on Feb. 16-17 at the Lacombe Memorial Centre will provide an opportunity to highlight Central Alberta’s problems, he says, “I certainly hope so.”

Central Alberta MLAs and MPs are hearing plenty about rural crime at various town hall meetings held over the last few weeks. Red Deer-Lacombe MP Blaine Calkins is part his party’s Rural Alberta Crime Task Force.

Local MLAs from both sides of the aisle and municipal council members have been regular attendees at gatherings to discuss the issue.

“The (rural crime meetings) are going on all over the province and they’re getting huge turnouts,” said Wigmore.

Lacombe County council, of which Wigmore is a member, voted last week to ask the Central Zone of the Alberta Association of Municipal Districts and Counties to ensure rural crime is on its Feb. 5 meeting agenda.

It is expected a rural crime resolution calling for a provincial strategy will be taken to the association’s provincial body to be discussed at its next annual general meeting.

Later this month, acting Justice Minister Marlin Schmidt, will be in Red Deer to talk rural crime with area representatives at an invitation-only meeting, said Wigmore.

There is plenty of frustration in rural Alberta and many people want to see repeat offenders kept in prison longer to try to break the cycle.

In Central Alberta, rural crime associations have tried to educate residents on how to protect themselves and their neighbours, he said.

“I think the police are doing their best, but they can’t be everywhere.”

Keynote speaker at the Rural Crime Watch annual general meeting will be Christiane Sadeler, from Ontario’s Waterloo Region Crime Prevention Council. His speech is billed as “Crime Prevention in the Rural Environment.”

The Lacombe gatherings begins with a meet and greet beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday. The main meeting gets underway at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday with Sadeler speaking at 10 a.m.

The conference costs $100 and is open to the public. There are $50 tickets available to those wishing to attend only a portion. To register go to: www.ruralcrimewatch.ab.ca

Previous story
Bentley man charged with property crimes
Next story
Polled Advocate readers don’t think economy will improve in 2018

Just Posted

UPDATED: RCMP Explosive Device Unit investigate suspicious package at Red Deer home

Red Deer RCMP are examined a suspicious package in Riverside Meadows after… Continue reading

Rural Crime Watch AGM coming to Lacombe

Rural crime remains a hot topic in Central Alberta

Polled Advocate readers don’t think economy will improve in 2018

Only 16 per cent were “very optimistic”

Look to the west to see the super blue blood moon Wednesday morning

Best view in Red Deer is 6:30 a.m.

Bentley man charged with property crimes

Stolen vehicle among property recovered

UPDATE: Red Deer man charged with child pornography, sexual assault

Police search for more victims

Do women need to ‘step up’? Grammy leader’s comment sparks debate on gender

TORONTO — Canadian singer Alessia Cara was the only woman to win… Continue reading

Louvre displays art looted by Nazis, hopes to find owners

PARIS — The Louvre Museum is putting 31 paintings on permanent display… Continue reading

Green party leader Elizabeth May asks lawyer to investigate bullying claims

OTTAWA — Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says she asked for an… Continue reading

Super Bowl ads aim for the heart – and sometimes lower

After a year of political and cultural upheaval, Super Bowl advertisers appear… Continue reading

Patinage en foret outside Ottawa offers a picturesque skate through a forest

The scraping of skates on ice and the occasional bird call are… Continue reading

More caffeine, please: Keurig is buying Dr Pepper Snapple

Keurig is buying Dr Pepper Snapple Group, bringing together the make-at-home coffee… Continue reading

Tories pan Liberal caucus proposal to decriminalize use of all illegal drugs

OTTAWA — The war on drugs may move to a new battlefield… Continue reading

Vigil to mark one-year anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting

QUEBEC — A vigil will be held in Quebec City on Monday… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month