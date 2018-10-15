Rural Municipalities of Alberta says there is a lack of supports to navigate the legalization of recreational cannabis in the province’s new Municipal Cannabis Transition Program. (File photo by BLACK PRESS)

Rural municipalities seek more funding to address cannabis legalization

Not enough supports in Municipal Cannabis Transition Program

Rural Municipalities of Alberta are concerned by a lack of supports available to navigate the legalization of recreational cannabis in the province’s new Municipal Cannabis Transition Program.

“The recent announcement provides some support to some larger urban centres; however, rural areas rely on RCMP to monitor and handle criminal activity, not develop and enforce municipal bylaws. The lack of funding through the Municipal Cannabis Transition Program made available to Alberta’s rural and small urban municipalities raises significant concerns as to the effective enforcement of bylaws guiding recreational cannabis use,” said Al Kemmere, president of Rural Municipalities of Alberta (RMA).

The RMA said the province has placed significant responsibility on municipalities to develop and enforce bylaws that identify land use restrictions for production facilities, as well as public consumption rules within municipal boundaries, which will require monitoring and enforcement to protect public health and reduce the risk of exposure for children.

The lack of funding through the transition program made available to rural and small urban municipalities raises significant concerns as to the effective enforcement of bylaws guiding recreational cannabis use.

The RMA has advocated that all municipalities receive a 50 per cent share of federal cannabis excise tax revenues distributed from the federal government to partially address costs associated with increased planning and enforcement responsibility.

“While we understand the legalization of recreational cannabis was a federal decision, adequate provincial sharing of the federal excise tax is needed to ensure that all of Alberta’s municipalities can enforce local bylaws effectively for the health and safety of their residents,” Kemmere said.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Nature trail unveiled at RDC

Just Posted

Nature trail unveiled at RDC

Trail unveiling and tree planting honours Nova Chemicals $2 million donation

Culprits smash truck into store in failed attempt to steal ATM

Suspects reversed truck through doors of Eastview IGA early Sunday morning

Flu immunization now available in Red Deer

Free vaccine to Albertans six months and older

Windows smashed at three Red Deer businesses

Red Deer RCMP arrest man after vandalism spree

Schizophrenia a misunderstood illness, an Alberta expert says

Schizophrenia Society of Alberta campaign kickoff features TSN’s Michael Landsberg in Central Alberta

WATCH: Blackfalds Fire teaches families about fire safety

An open house was held Saturday in support of Fire Prevention Week

Canada gets into Women’s World Cup with 7-0 win over Panama

FRISCO, Texas — Christine Sinclair isn’t concerned about chasing records. She’s set… Continue reading

Baldwin urges ‘overthrow’ of Trump government via voting

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Actor Alec Baldwin followed up his latest parody portrayal… Continue reading

Prince Harry and Meghan expecting their 1st child in spring

CANBERRA, Australia — Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex,… Continue reading

Sears files for Chapter 11 amid plunging sales, massive debt

NEW YORK — Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday, buckling… Continue reading

Doctors to debate medical pot as more patients expected to ask for prescriptions

VANCOUVER — Doctors with opposing views on whether medical marijuana should be… Continue reading

Halifax smoking ban begins today; city announces several new smoking areas

Halifax’s sweeping smoking ban begins today, two days before recreational cannabis is… Continue reading

Canadians widely unaware of accomplishments of famous women, poll suggests

TORONTO — The organization behind Canada’s Heritage Minutes says provincial education systems… Continue reading

Five things about what’s legal and what’s not in Canada’s new pot law

OTTAWA — Canada’s new law legalizing recreational cannabis goes into force on… Continue reading

Most Read