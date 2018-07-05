Rural property owner attacked with bladed weapon by intruders: Olds RCMP

Man was struck by car as he chased the suspects

A rural property owner is recovering from non life-threatening injuries after struggling with intruders and being thrown from a hood of a car around midnight on Monday.

Olds RCMP were called to the rural farm property near Hwy 587 and Township Road 265 for a call of a break and enter and assault at 12:30 a.m.

Police say the owner heard noises from his garage. The homeowner was attacked by a man coming from the garage’s doorway with a bladed weapon when he checked his garage. He received cuts to his face and arm.

Another suspect kicked the property owner from behind while the man tried to subdue the first suspect.

Both suspects fled while homeowner chased after them.

Once the duo reached Hwy 587, a waiting car struck the property owner throwing him off the hood of the vehicle.

The two suspects fled in the car and headed westbound on Hwy 587.

RCMP describe the first suspect as a 1.77 to 1.82 m (five foot-10 to six-foot) and weighing about 79 kg (175 pounds). The descriptions of the second suspect and the driver of the vehicle are not known.

Anyone with information about the break and enter ans assault is asked to contact Olds RCMP at 403-556-3324. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer’s landmark Government of Canada Building for sale
Next story
WATCH: New Canadians learn sports in Red Deer

Just Posted

How to keep cool in 30-plus C weather

Alberta Health Services suggests a few tips to stay cool this weekend

Red Deer, Alberta opioid overdose fatalities slow: opioid commission

Fentanyl-related deaths are starting to slow down in the Alberta including Red… Continue reading

Use of hospital tub room for patient highlights bed shortage: mayor

Patient was moved to a converted tub room for short time during stay at Red Deer hospital

Three people stabbed during Ponoka Stampede

Police calls up in 2018 during the weeklong rodeo

Red Deer’s landmark Government of Canada Building for sale

Former downtown post office has provincial historic status

WATCH: New Canadians learn sports in Red Deer

The Central Alberta Refugee Effort hosted its seventh Summer Sports Day Thursday

Names of Canadians who died in Afghanistan added to Lacombe memorial

Lacombe’s Master Cpl. Byron Greff who died in Afghanistan honoured

Victims of Humboldt Broncos crash may soon get interim payments

SASKATOON — The victims of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team bus crash… Continue reading

Trudeau suggests Ford doesn’t fully understand Canada’s refugee system

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is suggesting Ontario’s new premier doesn’t… Continue reading

Cousin says hiker who died by waterfall near Vancouver died selflessly

VANCOUVER — The cousin of a man who fell into the pool… Continue reading

Naked man steals and crashes Canada Post truck

Calgary police say charges are pending

More human remains found at Toronto property linked to alleged serial killer

Toronto police say they’ve found more human remains near a property where… Continue reading

Alberta signs pot supply deals with 13 licensed marijuana producers

ST. ALBERT, Alta. — The Alberta government entity tasked with regulating cannabis… Continue reading

Montreal suburb to adopt contentious summer leaf-blower ban, says mayor

Leaf blowers are making noise in a Montreal suburb where a municipal… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month