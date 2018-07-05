Rural property owner attacked with bladed weapon by intruders: Olds RCMP

Man was struck by car as he chased the suspects

A rural property owner is recovering from non life-threatening injuries after struggling with intruders and being thrown from a hood of a car around midnight on Monday.

Olds RCMP were called to the rural farm property near Hwy 587 and Township Road 265 for a call of a break and enter and assault at 12:30 a.m.

Police say the owner heard noises from his garage. The homeowner was attacked by a man coming from the garage’s doorway with a bladed weapon when he checked his garage. He received cuts to his face and arm.

Another suspect kicked the property owner from behind while the man tried to subdue the first suspect.

Both suspects fled while homeowner chased after them.

Once the duo reached Hwy 587, a waiting car struck the property owner throwing him off the hood of the vehicle.

The two suspects fled in the car and headed westbound on Hwy 587.

RCMP describe the first suspect as a 1.77 to 1.82 m (five foot-10 to six-foot) and weighing about 79 kg (175 pounds). The descriptions of the second suspect and the driver of the vehicle are not known.

Anyone with information about the break and enter ans assault is asked to contact Olds RCMP at 403-556-3324. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.





