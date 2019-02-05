Rural school buses in central Alberta cancelled for Tuesday

All Wolf Creek Public Schools in central Alberta will remain closed Tuesday as Environment Canada’s the extreme cold warning continued.

Environment Canada said cold arctic air remains entrenched across much of Alberta. Wind chills between -40 C and -50 C will continue Tuesday morning before moderating in the afternoon, and then returning overnight into Wednesday. The cold arctic air is expected to remain through till Thursday.

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools cancelled its school bus service on Tuesday for the communities of Blackfalds, Sylvan Lake, Rocky Mountain House, Innisfail, Olds, and Red Deer County. School bus service is running in Red Deer. All schools in the jurisdiction are open.

Clearview Public Schools cancelled bus service. When bus services are suspended, all its schools normally remain open to students unless the superintendent, or designate, decides otherwise. At this time all schools are expected to be open for students Wednesday.

Buses will not run in Chinook’s Edge School Division for Tuesday. Schools are open except for Hugh Sutherland School in Carstairs which is closed due to mechanical heating issues.

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings when very cold temperatures, or wind chill, creates an elevated risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

People should watch for shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes. People should cover up as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

And if it’s too cold for people to stay outside, it’s too cold for pets to stay outside.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter