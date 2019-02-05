School jurisdictions in central Alberta cancelled school buses on Tuesday. (File photo by BLACK PRESS)

Rural school buses in central Alberta cancelled for Tuesday

Several school jurisdictions cancel buses

All Wolf Creek Public Schools in central Alberta will remain closed Tuesday as Environment Canada’s the extreme cold warning continued.

Environment Canada said cold arctic air remains entrenched across much of Alberta. Wind chills between -40 C and -50 C will continue Tuesday morning before moderating in the afternoon, and then returning overnight into Wednesday. The cold arctic air is expected to remain through till Thursday.

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools cancelled its school bus service on Tuesday for the communities of Blackfalds, Sylvan Lake, Rocky Mountain House, Innisfail, Olds, and Red Deer County. School bus service is running in Red Deer. All schools in the jurisdiction are open.

Clearview Public Schools cancelled bus service. When bus services are suspended, all its schools normally remain open to students unless the superintendent, or designate, decides otherwise. At this time all schools are expected to be open for students Wednesday.

Buses will not run in Chinook’s Edge School Division for Tuesday. Schools are open except for Hugh Sutherland School in Carstairs which is closed due to mechanical heating issues.

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings when very cold temperatures, or wind chill, creates an elevated risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

People should watch for shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes. People should cover up as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

And if it’s too cold for people to stay outside, it’s too cold for pets to stay outside.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer city councillor questions need for another plan to end homelessness
Next story
CP Rail confirms three crew members die in B.C. grain car derailment

Just Posted

Rural school buses in central Alberta cancelled for Tuesday

Several school jurisdictions cancel buses

WestJet Airlines reports $29.2M Q4 profit, down from $47.8M a year ago

CALGARY — WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it earned $29.2 million in its… Continue reading

Canada’s Sunrise Records to buy failing HMV, safeguarding most jobs

LONDON — Canadian retailer Sunrise Records is pulling stricken retailer HMV out… Continue reading

U.S., Mexico surpass Canada in efforts to restore monarch butterfly habitat

One of nature’s greatest migrations may be returning to health after a… Continue reading

CP Rail confirms three crew members die in B.C. grain car derailment

FIELD, B.C. — A Canadian Pacific freight train fell more than 60… Continue reading

UPDATE: CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

All three men were from Calgary

Seguin scores tiebreaker, Stars beat Coyotes 5-4

DALLAS — Tyler Seguin scored a tiebreaking goal with 7:32 to play,… Continue reading

Bay, Dempster, Thomson and Ash headed into Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame

ST. MARYS, Ont. — Slugger Jason Bay, pitcher Ryan Dempster, coach Rob… Continue reading

Canadian producers say there’s a downside to ‘dominant cultural force’ of Netflix

TORONTO — When CBC president Catherine Tait compared Netflix’s presence in Canada… Continue reading

Fun moments before, during and after the Oscars luncheon

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards convened… Continue reading

Red Deer’s Troubled Monk launches Canada Winter Games 2019 official beer

Troubled Monk launches 2019 Canada Winter Games official beer For sports fans,… Continue reading

‘Young and the Restless’ actor Kristoff St. John dead at 52

LOS ANGELES — Kristoff St. John, who played the struggling alcoholic and… Continue reading

Family: Remembering that one moment in time

I had this idea one time, a long time ago, when summer,… Continue reading

Opinion: Notley will decide when we go to the polls

It’s not surprising that United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney is calling on… Continue reading

Most Read