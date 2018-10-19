Rural transit pilot project being considered

Penhold, Innisfail and Red Deer County councils to decide whether to go ahead with project

A proposal to create a transit link between Red Deer and Innisfail and Penhold has reached a key waypoint.

Penhold and Innisfail councils are expected to vote on their participation in the Rural Transportation Pilot Project on Monday. Red Deer County council will vote on Oct. 30.

In July, the province announced $700,000 in funding for a two-year pilot project to extend a bus route to Penhold and Innisfail, building on an existing link between Red Deer and Gasoline Alley and Springbrook, in Red Deer County.

Jo-Ann Symington, Red County’s community services manager, said since funding was announced, staff have been working on the details.

“We’re anticipating if it gets approved by all councils, the service would start in January and it would run for a two-year time frame,” said Symington.

Details have not been finalized on how the new service would operate. However, a report going to Innisfail council suggests a new route could go from Red Deer along Highway 2A to Penhold and Innisfail. Buses would connect to Red Deer Transit at Bower Place mall.

Monday to Friday service, with two runs in the morning and two in the afternoon, has been proposed. Fares would cost $5 a trip.

Memorandums of understanding must be signed by the county and two towns. An agreement with the City of Red Deer will also be crafted.

The city is expected to offer its transit system expertise to determine route timing, where best to locate stops and other operational details. Red Deer Transit will also provide the bus and operators.

A full-size bus will likely be used to get the project rolling. However, smaller buses will be considered once ridership numbers become more clear.

The province has introduced an Alberta Community Transit Fund that offers five-year funding. The deadline is the end of the year, so each council will be asked to approve making an application. If successful, grant money could be used to purchase buses.



