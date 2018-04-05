Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia, left, speaks to British Ambassador to the United Nations Karen Pierce at the end of a Security Council meeting on the situation between Britain and Russia Thursday, at United Nations headquarters. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Russia takes protests of being blamed for UK poisoning to UN

LONDON — In her first public comment since she and her father were poisoned by a nerve agent in England, the daughter of a Russian ex-spy said Thursday from a hospital that she’s recovering quickly, but the whole ordeal has been “somewhat disorientating.”

Yulia Skripal, 33, said in a statement released by British police that her “strength is growing daily” and she expressed gratitude to those who came to her aid when she and her father were found unconscious on a bench a month ago.

“I am sure you appreciate that the entire episode is somewhat disorientating, and I hope that you’ll respect my privacy and that of my family during the period of my convalescence,” she said.

The hospital in the English city of Salisbury confirmed that Yulia’s health has improved, while her 66-year-old father, Sergei Skripal, remains in critical condition.

The British government has alleged the pair were poisoned with a chemical weapon developed by the Soviet Union in a plot likely directed by Moscow to kill the elder Skripal, a former Russian military intelligence officer convicted of spying for Britain.

The poisonings of the father and daughter on March 4 have caused an international furor. At a United Nations Security Council meeting Thursday called by Russia, Russia’s U.N. ambassador claimed that Russia that was the victim of a hasty, sloppy and ill-intentioned defamation campaign by Britain and its allies.

Moscow assumes “with a high degree of probability” that the intelligence services of other countries are likely responsible for the incident, Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said. “Everything confirms this is a co-ordinated, very well-planned campaign” intended “to discredit and even delegitimize Russia.”

Nebenzia did not name the intelligence services that Russia suspects, but said their goal is to accuse Moscow of using “a horrible, inhumane weapon, of concealing the arsenal of this substance,” of violating the Chemical Weapons Convention, and putting in question Russia’s “role not only in finding a solution in Syria, but anywhere else.”

Adding to the intrigue was a recording aired Thursday by Russian state Rossiya TV of a purported phone call between Yulia Skripal and her cousin in Russia. In the call, Yulia Skripal allegedly said she and her father were both recovering and in normal health, and that her father’s health was not irreparably damaged.

Rossiya TV said Skripal’s niece, Viktoria, who lives in Moscow, gave it the purported recording, although the broadcaster said it could not verify its authenticity.

Moscow has steadfastly hammered away at Britain’s account of what befell the Skripals on March 4, especially the claim that their exposure to a Novichok nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union meant the attack was carried out by Russia.

During the Security Council meeting, Nebenzia questioned the British government’s claims of Russian responsibility by asking what antidotes for exposure to Novichok the Skripals were given and where they were for four hours without cellphones on the day of the attack. Russia has said it never produced Novichok and completed the destruction of its chemical arsenals under international control last year. Nebenzia insisted that Britain is required to allow Russia to co-operate in the investigation.

“Great Britain refuses to co-operate with us on the pretext that the victim does not co-operate with the criminal,” he said. “A crime was committed on British territory, possibly a terrorist act, and it is our citizens who are the victims.” More than two dozen Western allies have expelled over 150 Russian diplomats in a show of solidarity with Britain. Moscow has sent home an equal number of envoys in an all-out diplomatic war unseen even at the height of the Cold War.

As part of the diplomatic row, Russia last week ordered 60 U.S. diplomats to leave the country by Thursday in retaliation for Washington’s expulsion of the same number of Russians.

Three buses believed to be carrying expelled American diplomats left the U.S. Embassy in Moscow early Thursday after loading their luggage on trucks. Some toted pet carriers.

Ahead of the U.N. meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described the British accusations against Moscow as a mockery of international law. He sarcastically likened the British accusations to the queen from Alice in Wonderland urging “sentence first — verdict afterward.”

“The so-called Skripal case has been used as a fictitious, orchestrated pretext for the unfounded massive expulsions of Russian diplomats not only from the U.S. and Britain, but also from a number of other countries who simply had their arms twisted,” Lavrov said in Moscow.

The British government says it relied on a combination of scientific analysis and other intelligence to conclude that the nerve agent came from Russia. But the Foreign Office on Wednesday deleted a tweet from last month that said scientists at Britain’s defence research facility, the Porton Down laboratory, had identified the substance as “made in Russia.”

President Vladimir Putin’s envoy for cybersecurity, Alexander Krutskikh, mocked the contradictory statements, saying that “the latest developments around the Skripal case indicate the days of this British Cabinet are numbered.”

