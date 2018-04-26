The Transportation Safety Board will release a report today on the plane crash that killed former Alberta premier Jim Prentice. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Safety board to release report on plane crash that killed Jim Prentice

CALGARY — The Transportation Safety Board is to release a report today on the plane crash that killed former Alberta premier Jim Prentice and three other men.

The Cessna Citation jet went down shortly after takeoff from Kelowna, B.C., on its way to the Springbank airport west of Calgary in October 2016.

No distress signal was sent before the aircraft vanished from radar.

Also aboard were optometrist Ken Gellatly, the father-in-law of one of Prentice’s three daughters, and Calgary businessman Sheldon Reid.

Jim Kruk, a retired RCMP officer and aviation enthusiast, was flying the plane.

The small aircraft was not required to have voice and data recorders, which the Transportation Safety Board warned would make its investigation particularly challenging.

Days after the crash, board chairwoman Kathy Fox made a renewed call for the devices to be required on small planes.

“This latest accident is another reminder of how important these recorders are,” she said in a statement at the time. “If we are to get to the underlying causes of these tragic accidents, Transport Canada and the aviation industry need to take immediate action to address this outstanding safety issue.”

Greg McConnell, national chairman of the Canadian Federal Pilots Association, said one change he would like to see is regular Transport Canada inspections for small aircraft such as the business jet Prentice died in.

He said it’s possible the TSB may not be able to pinpoint a single cause for why the plane went down.

“Often with accidents it’s never one thing, but it’s a culmination of a bunch of little things,” McConnell said.

“We won’t know until we see the report, I guess.”

Previous story
Gay purge lawsuit settlement expanded to include more people who suffered

Just Posted

Halifax cartoonists capture public mood following Toronto, Humboldt tragedies

Halifax cartoonist Michael de Adder says he was simply trying to find… Continue reading

Gay purge lawsuit settlement expanded to include more people who suffered

OTTAWA — The federal government has agreed to expand the scope of… Continue reading

Trans Mountain opponent got federal money through Canada Summer Jobs: Tories

OTTAWA — The federal Liberal government found itself taking fire over the… Continue reading

B.C. government to unveil details on pipeline reference case

VICTORIA — Details are expected to be released today about British Columbia’s… Continue reading

Video from Bono’s anti-poverty group needles Trudeau for lacking gender plan

OTTAWA — Justin Trudeau is being lampooned in a new video by… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer students get active, healthy

Healthy Active Schools Symposium takes place in schools

Safety board to release report on plane crash that killed Jim Prentice

CALGARY — The Transportation Safety Board is to release a report today… Continue reading

Organizers wonder how big crowds will get for Winnipeg Jets street party

WINNIPEG — At first, it was just a few thousand people braving… Continue reading

Third person charged in crime spree through Sundre, Rocky Mountain House, Sylvan Lake

Charges have been laid against a Red Deer man connected to an… Continue reading

Poll: Advocate readers support Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Red Deer Advocate readers want the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion to be… Continue reading

Celebrate all women this Mother’s Day in Central Alberta

A breakfast fundraiser is scheduled May 12 in Lacombe

Photo: Poplar Ridge Grade 6 class learn about newspapers

Red Deer Advocate editor Crystal Rhyno visited the school on Wednesday

A blind dachshund and his seeing-eye dog were adopted in Virginia, but their journey might not be over

They came in as a pair and they had to go as… Continue reading

‘The Heat’ doc examines gender barriers for top female chefs

TORONTO — In making a documentary about top female chefs, Toronto filmmaker… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month