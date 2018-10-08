Salvation Army in Red Deer offers free Thanksgiving meal

The annual Thanksgiving feast at Red Deer’s Salvation Army not only provides a proper meal but also good company.

Hundreds came to the Monday’s Thanksgiving feast in the city around noon.

Major Larry Bridger, pastor and director of The Salvation Army’s Red Deer Community Church and Family Services, said the free meal is open to anyone in the community.

It’s not just for the homeless population, Bridger said, low income families as well as seniors turn up.

“It’s a special day so it’s good to have some fellowship if you don’t have family, seniors who come who come may or may not have family, so it’s nice to have fellowship and a have a good meal at the same time,” said Bridger.

Bridger said about 150 people had turned up by 1 p.m. and he expected about 50 more. In the past years, that number has been higher. Bridger believes that’s because there might be other similar programs in the city.

The free service wouldn’t be possible without volunteers. Bridger said about 45 volunteered for the ninth annual Thanksgiving dinner, which included a traditional spread of turkey, mashed potatoes, and sides followed by dessert.

He said many of the volunteers are from the church.

“It’s not a problem to find volunteers, we get volunteers both from the church and others from the community, we have an awesome kitchen crew who volunteer for both Thanksgiving and Christmas Day dinner as well.”

This year was Bridger’s eighth Thanksgiving at Salvation Army in Red Deer and people have always appreciated the free meal service.

He said people often make it a point to thank him before they leave.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Blackfalds to host civic facilities open house Oct. 11
Next story
Delays on Highway 2, north of Red Deer Monday

Just Posted

Salvation Army in Red Deer offers free Thanksgiving meal

The annual Thanksgiving feast at Red Deer’s Salvation Army not only provides… Continue reading

Alberta-based Sundial part of cannabis-related study for dementia

Can cannabis prove helpful for those with dementia? Central Alberta based Sundial… Continue reading

WATCH: The magic of Harry Potter in Red Deer

The magical world of Harry Potter is taking over downtown Red Deer… Continue reading

Red Deer mom donates Thanksgiving supplies to families to teach kindness to her children

Ten families in Central Alberta were able to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner this… Continue reading

Four arrested in Rimbey

Three men and one woman were arrested in Rimbey after a search… Continue reading

WATCH: Kinsmen Dream Home in Red Deer open for public viewing

Doors to the 2018 Kinsmen Dream Home in Red Deer opened to… Continue reading

Trial told of woman’s ‘intense fear’ alone in barracks with dozens of men

HALIFAX — The trial of a British sailor accused in a gang… Continue reading

Researchers hope rare find of wrecked whaler holds clues about sailors’ lives

CALGARY — Matthew Ayre was transcribing logbooks from British whaling ships in… Continue reading

Refuge areas crucial to saving bird species as climate changes: study

With more depressing results that suggest climate change threatens half of Canada’s… Continue reading

Supreme Court to hear questions in case of woman’s death after rough sex

OTTAWA — The case of an Ontario trucker acquitted in the death… Continue reading

Irving Oil investigating ‘major incident’ at Saint John oil refinery, reports of explosion

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Witnesses say there was an explosion at an… Continue reading

Montreal Sir John A. Macdonald statue defaced ahead of anti-racism demonstration

MONTREAL — A downtown Montreal statue of Sir John A. Macdonald has… Continue reading

No change to Cdn climate plan as report warns world losing global warming battle

OTTAWA — The world is going to blow past its most stringent… Continue reading

Oil spill feared after ships collide near Corsica

PARIS — French maritime authorities are trying to contain an apparent oil… Continue reading

Most Read