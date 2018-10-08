Salvation Army in Red Deer offers free Thanksgiving meal

The annual Thanksgiving feast at Red Deer’s Salvation Army not only provides a proper meal but also good company.

Hundreds came to the Monday’s Thanksgiving feast in the city around noon.

Major Larry Bridger, pastor and director of The Salvation Army’s Red Deer Community Church and Family Services, said the free meal is open to anyone in the community.

It’s not just for the homeless population, Bridger said, low income families as well as seniors turn up.

“It’s a special day so it’s good to have some fellowship if you don’t have family, seniors who come who come may or may not have family, so it’s nice to have fellowship and a have a good meal at the same time,” said Bridger.

Bridger said about 150 people had turned up by 1 p.m. and he expected about 50 more. In the past years, that number has been higher. Bridger believes that’s because there might be other similar programs in the city.

The free service wouldn’t be possible without volunteers. Bridger said about 45 volunteered for the ninth annual Thanksgiving dinner, which included a traditional spread of turkey, mashed potatoes, and sides followed by dessert.

He said many of the volunteers are from the church.

“It’s not a problem to find volunteers, we get volunteers both from the church and others from the community, we have an awesome kitchen crew who volunteer for both Thanksgiving and Christmas Day dinner as well.”

This year was Bridger’s eighth Thanksgiving at Salvation Army in Red Deer and people have always appreciated the free meal service.

He said people often make it a point to thank him before they leave.



