Santa will be at Red Deer’s Snow and Ice Celebration on Dec. 1. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Santa and his snow plow will be at Snow and Ice Celebration in Red Deer

Photos with Santa

Santa Claus will give his reindeer a rest and will instead opt a snow plow at the Snow and Ice Celebration at Red Deer Civic Yards on Dec. 1.

The celebration will run from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. where kids will can hop into their favourite piece of snow equipment, participate in some free craft sessions, and get their photo taken with Santa and a snow plow.

Photos with Santa will happen from 12 until 2 p.m. Snow Buddy will also be on site.

Free hot chocolate and cookies will be available, plus an opportunity to learn about the city’s Snow and Ice program, find out their Snow Zone and route, and sign up for Snow Zone Alerts with Notify Red Deer.

“We’re excited to celebrate winter and to chat with residents about our snow and ice program,” said public works manager Greg Sikora.

“We want to ensure everyone understands the program and has the opportunity to sign up for text alerts so they know when to move their vehicle during Snow Zone plowing.”

Parking for the celebration will be available on site, or residents can take transit directly to the event. Information about the event is available online at reddeer.ca/snow.


