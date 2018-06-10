Santacruzan venue changed to Parkland Mall in Red Deer

Due to Sunday’s weather conditions, Santacruzan will be hosted at Parkland Mall Sunday afternoon.

The Global Filipino Canadian Cultural Society had initially planned to host the colourful parade at Bower Ponds in Red Deer.

Everyone is invited to watch the colourful Santacruzan parade where girls will wear splendid, colourful outfits and walk along in a procession with flowers.

Parade starts at 3:30 p.m. at Parkland Mall’s food court area.



