Saskatchewan bull rider suspended from circuit pending criminal charges outcome

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — A well known Saskatchewan bull rider has been suspended from the professional circuit pending the result of criminal charges.

RCMP arrested Cody Coverchuk of Meadow Lake on Dec. 14 after a traffic stop.

Police found 21 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 20 grams of suspected cocaine.

Coverchuk is to stand trial on charges of possession of cocaine and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with recognizance on Oct. 17 in Loon Lake.

He is also to appear in Lloydminster provincial court on Monday for a weapons charge, two trafficking charges and one count of possession of counterfeit money that were laid last year.

PBR Canada says the charges violate the professional bull rider organization’s personal conduct policy.

“Cody has been suspended immediately and indefinitely from PBR events pending the outcome of these criminal charges,” the organization said in an email Friday.

Coverchuk was the Canadian Professional Rookie of the Year in the pro Rodeo Canada rankings in 2018. (CJNB)

