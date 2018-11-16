Saskatchewan college honours memory of Humboldt Broncos coach who died in crash

CARONPORT, Sask. — A southern Saskatchewan Bible college is honouring the memory of the Humboldt Broncos coach who died when the team’s bus crashed last spring.

Darcy Haugan wore jersey No. 22 when he was a star player with the Briercrest College Clippers in the late 1990s.

The number was to be retired Friday night during a ceremony in Caronport as part of the college’s alumni weekend.

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when the bus and a transport truck collided in April.

A post on Briercrest’s website says Haugan’s legacy is one of character and leadership on and off the ice.

He led the Clippers in scoring during the 1998 and 1999 seasons, averaging 1.8 points per game, while also playing a key role in the team’s culture.

Rob Schellenburg, the college’s chief athletic officer, said Haugan continued to contribute to Briercrest’s hockey program after his time as a player by sharing his faith and his talents with the players.

“Darcy was the leading scorer in Briercrest College and Seminary’s history, but we are honouring the man and we are honouring the time that he spent at our school,” Schellenburg said.

“Darcy always had time for everyone around him. Darcy was an amazingly talented man, but he also took those talents and used them for the betterment of society.”

RCMP have not released any details of the investigation into the crash. Mounties have only said that the truck was in the intersection when the collision occurred.

Truck driver Jaskirat Singh Sidhu faces 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily injury.

Previous story
Police probe allegations of assault, sex assault at Toronto private school
Next story
U.K.’s May battles to save her Brexit deal and her job

Just Posted

Two Central Alberta school districts pay to prepare grads for diploma exams

Clearview and Wolf Creek want all Grade 12 students to Rock the Diplomas

Day surgery available in Red Deer for mastectomy patients

Program adapted for Central Alberta

Red Deer hotel hosts Christmas Wish Breakfast

Third-annual event is on Nov. 18

Red Deer tow truck drivers want blue flashing lights

To improve safety while working near roads

Red Deer’s aquatic centre gets surge of support

Advocates want it built on schedule — not in four years

WATCH: Red Deer citizens asked to define what public schools should teach next generation

What do students need to be successful?

Fashion Fridays: 5 coats you need this winter!

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Kapanen’s 2 goals lead Maple Leafs past Sharks 5-3

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Kasperi Kapanen scored his second goal of the… Continue reading

Price shines as Canadiens score twice in third period to rally past Flames

CALGARY — In a duel of struggling goaltenders, one returned to vintage… Continue reading

Quebec literary prize on hold after Amazon sponsorship controversy

MONTREAL — A prestigious Quebec literary prize has been suspended amid public… Continue reading

‘No limits:’ Ill-Abilities breakdance crew teams up with Les Grands Ballets

MONTREAL — Luca ‘Lazylegz’ Patuelli’s crutches become an extension of his arms… Continue reading

One month after legalization, illicit cannabis shops doing brisk business

TORONTO — The three surveillance cameras and the steady flow of people… Continue reading

Lowry has strong words for Raptors’ lack of communication after loss

TORONTO — Raptors coach Nick Nurse might not have had a good… Continue reading

S. Korea’s ‘Garlic Girls’ accuse coaches of derailing team

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Garlic Girls, South Korea’s hugely popular… Continue reading

Most Read