Saskatchewan family reunited with dog that bolted during July 2017 farm visit

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — A family in Moose Jaw, Sask., is overjoyed now that their pet dog is home after going missing more than a year ago almost 500 kilometres away.

Brennen Duncan says the last time anyone saw Georgia before she disappeared was back in July 2017 when the big, white Kuvasz bolted during a visit to his wife’s parents’ farm near St. Walburg.

Duncan says the dog ran out of the house during a bad thunderstorm.

But on Sunday a woman near Moose Jaw found Georgia outside her door, much the worse for wear, and they have now been reunited.

A vet says Georgia is showing signs of starvation, has a tumour on her tail, a little bit of arthritis in her hips, and some sores around her eyes.

Duncan says the dog is exhausted and was a little hesitant at first but quickly warmed to being back home with his wife and two young sons.

“I reached out and she just melted in my hands,” he said Tuesday. “She just laid on me and just put her head on me and has been pawing me.

“She just has that dog smile.”

Duncan says Georgia has lost a lot of weight.

Since her return home she has been eating hamburger and rice, drinking water and sleeping.

The hope is that the dog will regain her health and strength while basking in the love and care of her people.

The plan is for more vet care. The vet says Georgia should make a full recovery from her long journey and ordeal.

The Kuvasz is an ancient breed from Europe that was bred for guarding livestock.

The breed is known for being intelligent, independent and intensely loyal.

Duncan says he can’t believe that the beloved dog he purchased just after he got married almost seven years ago somehow managed to survive and make it back to her family.

“She was definitely coming home,” he said. ”She was walking toward Moose Jaw.” (The Canadian Press, CTV Regina)

Previous story
Ex-aide is star witness of panel probing French crisis
Next story
Canadian crabs with bad attitude threaten coastal Maine ecosystem

Just Posted

Canadian crabs with bad attitude threaten coastal Maine ecosystem

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Canadians are known as friendly folks, but these crabby… Continue reading

RCMP on scene of collision near Rimbey

Hwy 53 down to one lane at collision scene

Is the fate of Red Deer’s Parsons House solely in the hands of the province?

Demolition of old police station next door to begin this fall

Fundraiser to help keep kids warm in Blackfalds

Community Warmth Fall Fundraiser

Piper Creek Foundation gets a new name

Red Deer subsidized housing program for seniors

WATCH: Red Deer students take part in annual run

Dawe/St. Pat’s Run reaches 40th anniversary

Proposed class action lawsuit on trailing commissions filed against CIBC

TORONTO — A class action lawsuit regarding trailing commissions paid to discount… Continue reading

Saskatchewan family reunited with dog that bolted during July 2017 farm visit

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — A family in Moose Jaw, Sask., is overjoyed… Continue reading

Ex-aide is star witness of panel probing French crisis

PARIS — A former security aide of French President Emmanuel Macron who… Continue reading

German doctors: Pussy Riot poisoning ‘highly plausible’

BERLIN — German doctors treating a member of Russian protest group Pussy… Continue reading

Smile Cookie fundraiser campaign for Reading College kicks off

Fundraising campaign runs Sept. 12-18 for program that helps children improve their reading

‘Nightmare that won’t end’: Storm evacuees can’t return yet

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Hundreds of people waited in long lines for water… Continue reading

New bridge collapses into river in rural Saskatchewan hours after opening

HYAS, Sask. — A rural politician in eastern Saskatchewan says he’s at… Continue reading

Halifax researchers tag great white shark in Atlantic Canada for first time

HALIFAX — For the first time in Atlantic Canadian waters, scientists have… Continue reading

Most Read