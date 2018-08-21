Red Deer Advocate file photo

Saskatchewan farmer’s death triggers emotional harvest of love and respect

MILESTONE, Sask. — Volunteers have rallied to harvest the large wheat crop of a deceased Saskatchewan farmer who is being remembered as a pillar of his community.

Bryan Williams, who farmed in the Milestone area south of Regina, died last Friday.

Jeff Brown, Milestone’s mayor and Williams’ life-long friend, sent out a call for help on Saturday to get the family’s wheat in the bin.

He expected about six or seven combines to show up but 20 harvesters, four grain carts and about 100 spectators and volunteers were on hand Sunday morning to get the crop off in just a few hours.

Brown says Williams served on many boards, including the rural municipal council and the fire department.

He says Williams’ family was more than capable of handling their own harvest, but the community wanted to help relieve some of their stress following the man’s death.

“You know, there (were) tears, there (were) laughs. There was a little bit of everything. It was all over the place, but I know the family appreciated it,” said Brown.

A funeral for Williams will be held Wednesday morning at the Milestone rink.

