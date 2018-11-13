Saskatchewan First Nation passes its own legal cannabis law, plans to open shop

FORT QU’APPELLE, Sask. — A small Indigenous community northeast of Regina plans to open its own marijuana dispensary after passing its own legal cannabis law.

The Muscowpetung First Nation approved its Cannabis-Hemp Act on Monday.

Chief Anthony Cappo says the law is meant to make cannabis more accessible, affordable and safe for the community.

The First Nation does not have one of the 51 marijuana permits issued by the Saskatchewan government to sell legal recreational pot.

Justice Minister Don Morgan is encouraging the First Nation to follow provincial laws.

He says the government may release another round of licenses next year and is willing to talk to the First Nation about it.

Cappo says the Muscowpetung First Nation’s law exceeds federal standards for cannabis use.

“Along with recreational use, Muscowpetung will be focused on using the cannabis plant to promote overall community health benefits and potential economic development opportunities,” Cappo said in a release.

The Muscowpetung First Nation website says it has an on-reserve population of 380 with a total member listing of approximately 1,500. (CTV Regina, The Canadian Press)