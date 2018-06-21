Saskatchewan MP ‘hopeful’ bill marking Indigenous Peoples Day a holiday passes

OTTAWA — A Saskatchewan MP isn’t giving up in her bid to make National Indigenous Peoples Day a statutory holiday.

A private member’s bill introduced by NDP MP Georgina Jolibois was stuck at second reading when the House of Commons rose Wednesday for the summer break.

But Jolibois isn’t giving up the fight to make June 21 an official holiday.

Jolibois says as an Indigenous person and member of Parliament, she remains “hopeful” that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will support the bill when debate on it resumes in September.

In the meantime, though, Jolibois — who represents the riding of Desnethe-Missinippi-Churchill River — says she plans to mark today’s occasion in any event.

Jolibois says she sees National Indigenous Peoples Day as a way to honour and respect Indigenous language, culture and heritage, and that awareness of the day increases every year.

Previous story
Taxpayers advocate seeks UCP nomination for Red Deer-South

Just Posted

Red Deer Mounties seek armed robber who stole narcotics from pharmacy

Narcotics were the target during an armed robbery of a Red Deer… Continue reading

Central Albertans compete in AMAZING RACE

Mellisa Hollingsworth and Nancy Csabay team up

What makes a beer a beer? Feds brew changes to national beer standards

Federal officials are proposing changes to national beer standards that would widen… Continue reading

Instagram unveils new video service in challenge to YouTube

SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook’s Instagram service is loosening its restraints on video… Continue reading

Canada’s first national accessibility law tabled in Ottawa

Canadians with disabilities felt a surge of tempered optimism on Wednesday as… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer celebrates World Refugee Day

The Central Alberta Refugee Effort hosted multiple events around Red Deer Wednesday

New evidence that viruses may play a role in Alzheimer’s

WASHINGTON — Viruses that sneak into the brain just might play a… Continue reading

Amber Tamblyn novel flips gender stereotypes as it examines rape culture

TORONTO — Actress and author Amber Tamblyn started writing “Any Man,” her… Continue reading

Mike Colter brings the pain as the indestructible Luke Cage

ATLANTA — “Black Panther” broke box office records, but “Luke Cage” once… Continue reading

Toronto police strike blow to gang with ties to the U.S. and Caribbean: chief

Toronto police say they’ve taken down a large portion of a street… Continue reading

Saskatchewan MP ‘hopeful’ bill marking Indigenous Peoples Day a holiday passes

OTTAWA — A Saskatchewan MP isn’t giving up in her bid to… Continue reading

Canada focusing on existing climate plan, has no timeline to increase ambition

OTTAWA — Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says Canada has no immediate plans… Continue reading

Jimmy Fallon reveals personal pain following Trump fallout

NEW YORK — Jimmy Fallon is opening up about the personal anguish… Continue reading

Paul McCartney ready to release his 17th solo album

LOS ANGELES — Paul McCartney is inviting fans on a musical journey… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month