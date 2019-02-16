(Advocate file photo).

Saskatchewan NDP calls for plan to reduce child hunger, cites high food bank use

THE CANADIAN PRESS

SASKATOON — Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili says the provincial government isn’t doing enough to combat child hunger and child poverty.

A Food Banks Canada report for 2018 shows that Saskatchewan had the highest rate of children using food banks in the country.

The report says 43.5 per cent of individuals who used food banks in the province were children compared with the national average of 35.2 per cent.

Meili says the province should come up with a plan to deal with the problem.

He says Saskatchewan is the only province without a poverty reduction strategy.

Food Banks Canada is a national charity that represents 10 provincial associations, more than 500 food banks and 3,000 food agencies.

“No child should be going to school or to bed hungry, but that’s the reality facing far too many Saskatchewan families,” Meili said Friday.

“The poverty underlying food bank usage hurts children and costs our provincial economy billions each year in increased health, social services and justice costs.”

Meili said the best way the provincial government could mark the Family Day holiday on Monday would be to announce a plan to reduce child poverty. (CJWW, The Canadian Press)

Previous story
Northern B.C. First Nation clan says ancient tools found at pipeline work site
Next story
Syrian chocolatier to hire, mentor refugees: ‘They come here to contribute’

Just Posted

VIDEO: Community ‘comes together’ at opening ceremonies

The nation will focus its eyes on Red Deer for the next… Continue reading

Northern B.C. First Nation clan says ancient tools found at pipeline work site

THE CANADIAN PRESS HOUSTON, B.C. — Coastal GasLink says it has suspended… Continue reading

Syrian chocolatier to hire, mentor refugees: ‘They come here to contribute’

ANTIGONISH, N.S. — A one-time Syrian refugee who founded a thriving Nova… Continue reading

RCMP in Kamloops, B.C., say robbery and kidnap victim was found safe

THE CANADIAN PRESS KAMLOOPS, B.C. — The Mounties say a woman was… Continue reading

Saskatchewan NDP calls for plan to reduce child hunger, cites high food bank use

THE CANADIAN PRESS SASKATOON — Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili says the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Community ‘comes together’ at opening ceremonies

The nation will focus its eyes on Red Deer for the next… Continue reading

South African activists try to protect endangered pangolins

JOHANNESBURG — As World Pangolin Day is marked around the globe, Saturday,… Continue reading

Fourteen ‘dream’ homes ordered evacuated as sinkholes open in Sechelt, B.C.

Greg and Gerry Latham spent Friday morning scrambling to pack up family… Continue reading

Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell accused of sexual assault: British newspaper

LONDON — A British newspaper says police in London are investigating an… Continue reading

Graham: U.S. should be stronger on Canadians detained in China

MUNICH — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said Friday the response by the… Continue reading

Conservative leaders to attend pro-pipeline rally in Saskatchewan

By Stephanie Taylor THE CANADIAN PRESS MOOSOMIN, Sask. — Federal Tory leader… Continue reading

Games athletes making themselves at home at RDC

Red Deer College’s campus will be home for the athletes during the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Alix resident captures beams of light near Lacombe

Lacombe, Blackfalds, Red Deer photos have since gone viral around the world

Welcome message from the mayor

On behalf of Red Deer city council, the City of Red Deer… Continue reading

Most Read