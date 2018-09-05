PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — The lawyer for a Saskatchewan police officer on trial for impaired driving has told court that surveillance video of his client is like watching “Gone With the Wind” in a minute and a half, because it doesn’t give the whole picture.

Const. Brett Lee Henry of the Prince Albert Police Service has pleaded not guilty and says he was under the legal limit on the night of March 2, 2017, and into the morning of March 3.

Henry’s defence lawyer, Michael Owens, told court during closing arguments Tuesday the video only showed snippets of the evening, and there was no evidence Henry was driving badly.

Henry has told court he’d consumed five schooners and seven mixed drinks containing scotch and amaretto at two different bars before driving to a third location, but that he wasn’t impaired.

The judge in the case has reserved his decision until October 26.

Prosecutor Bill Burge highlighted evidence from several witnesses, including a server and two bartenders, who felt Henry was too impaired to drive.

“He seems to be suffering from something, I would suggest, that makes him not very alert,” Burge said about observations Henry was seen leaning against the bar, walking with an uneven gait and looking around after someone tapped him on the shoulder.

“In my submission, this is all due to the considerable amount of alcohol that he drank.”

Owens, however, said the public doesn’t have a good understanding of what being impaired actually means, and that simply consuming alcohol doesn’t necessarily mean a person is impaired. He said other factors, such as a person’s tolerance level, size and time can also have an impact on intoxication.

Owens said Henry may have become obnoxious, but added that may just be the way he is.

“We’re talking about is their ability to drive affected by alcohol, not whether he was a nice guy from one moment to the next.”

Henry told court during previous testimony that sports injuries from hockey and racquetball can make him appear unsteady on his feet.

He testified he swallowed four prescription anxiety pills in his car on the way to the third bar, but that he took a taxi home.

(CKBI)