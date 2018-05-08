Saskatchewan school shooter apologizes to family at sentencing hearing

MEADOW LAKE, Sask. — A young man who killed four people and injured seven others in shootings at a home and a school in northern Saskatchewan has apologized to his family.

He was weeks away from his 18th birthday when he killed two teenage brothers, a teacher and a teacher’s aide in La Loche, Sask., in January 2016.

A judge at the shooter’s sentencing hearing in Meadow Lake, Sask., today allowed him to come out of the prisoner’s box to address the court.

The young man, who is now 20, said he can’t undo what he’s done, but he would if he could.

He looked back at his family in the viewing gallery and said: “I’m sorry. I love you.”

The shooter is being sentenced as an adult and faces the prospect of life in prison with no chance at parole for at least 10 years.

Along with their sentencing submissions, the Crown and defence are making arguments as to whether the publication ban on the shooter’s name should be lifted.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

Brothers Dayne and Drayden Fontaine were killed in their home before the teen went to the school where he gunned down teacher Adam Wood and teacher’s aide Marie Janvier.

Judge Janet McIvor said in February — when she ruled the young man should be treated as an adult — that there was evidence that he was at a high risk to reoffend.

She suggested a youth sentence wouldn’t be appropriate because of the shooting’s profound impact on the community.

