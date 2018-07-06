Saskatoon child pornographer gets 15 years, designated long-term offender

SASKATOON — A Saskatoon man convicted of 20 offences including making child pornography has been sentenced to 15 years in prison and designated a long-term offender.

The designation means that Russell Wolfe will be under direct federal supervision for another 10 years after he is released from prison.

Wolfe, who is 59, pleaded guilty last year to sexual assault and paying for sexual services from someone under 18, along with the child pornography charges.

The Crown says many of the girls knew each other and some were sisters.

Most were elementary school-aged and the youngest was nine years old.

Wolfe had faced 50 charges but pleaded guilty to 20 of them before the case went to trial. (CJWW, The Canadian Press)

