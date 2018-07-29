A Specialized Allez road touring bicycle was stolen during a residential break-in on Saturday morning in Blackfalds. (Photo contributed)

Saturday morning break-in in Blackfalds

Items stolen from residence

A bicycle and two watches were stolen in a break in at a Blackfalds residence on Saturday morning.

Blackfalds RCMP said between 8 and 10 a.m. the front door on the residence was pried open. More damage was done to a door in the basement.

Taken were a specialized Allez Road touring bicycle, a Bulova Caravelle watch, and a silver watch with John Deere logo on the face.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300, or their local police detachment. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS.


Most Read

