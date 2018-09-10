Say it isn’t snow

Forecast for Red Deer includes the chance of flurries this week

Time to dig out the windshield scraper — just in case.

Environment Canada has forecast possible flurries for Red Deer starting Wednesday night and into Thursday.

The temperature is expected to dip to -1 C on Wednesday night with rain or flurries. On Thursday there could be periods of rain or snow with a high of 7 C during the day, and a low of -3 at night.

“In the month of September, Red Deer typically reports three cm of snowfall,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Dan Kulak Monday.

He said the city typically sees one or two days with measurable snowfall in September. Last September, it received a total of three cm — one cm on Sept. 20 and two cm on Sept. 21.

A “coolish” pattern is settling into Central Alberta, he said.

“We’re in a fall pattern and we’re going to stay probably under 15 C for at least the next 10 days.”

Rocky Mountain House has a 70 per cent chance of flurries on Thursday, and a 30 per cent chance on Saturday.

He said weather actually shifted from a summer to a fall pattern on August 21 when the cold front came through and cleared out most of the smoke.

“That frontal boundary hasn’t come back to the north, it’s off to the south now,” Kulak said.

In August the mean temperature in Red Deer was 15.4 C, while the normal is 14.9 C.

Looking back at June, July and August, the average temperature in Red Deer was 15.2 C and the long-term average for those months is 14.8 C which means the city had the 29th warmest summer out of 104 years, he said.



