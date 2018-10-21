Scares and chills await at haunted house in Red Deer

About 40 volunteers and actors are putting on the Zed Haunted House show every night until Oct. 31. The spooky attraction also has weekend matinee and evening shows. All the money raised will help Central Alberta children and families through the programs and services at Boys and Girls Club of Red Deer and District. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Chills, thrills and scares await at the Red Deer’s “most fatal attraction” this Halloween.

The 28th annual Zed Haunted House promises spooky surprises for both children and adults at 6833 – 66th St. open until Halloween night.

The theme this year is Medieval times, said John Johnston, event manager, adding that it will transform attendees back in time of Salem and witches.

“If you’ve ever wondered what happens in the castles and Medieval spells you can come and participate,” said Johnston.

“It’s dark spaces, live characters, animatronics, it’s a very interactive attraction.”

About 40 actors and volunteers of all ages come together every night to put on the show. Overall, over 160 people volunteer 8,000 hours for the spooky attraction every year.

The event has grown over the years.

“We average about 7,000 people that come through the event every year,” said Johnston.

Funds raised from the haunted house support Boys and Girls Club of Red Deer & District. Johnston said the haunted house is the club’s biggest fundraiser and supports various programs throughout the year in Central Alberta, making a difference in the lives of many local families.

“The youth are huge part of it and they’re involved in raising money for their own benefit and their own club, and I think that’s the beauty of this event,” said the Red Deer County resident.

The club is able to use the money to run programs such as after school drop-in activities, sports and recreation, and weekend programs.

The hope for the event this year is to raise about $100,000, said Johnston.

Special guests who attended the preview evening “left the house satisfied, which, in this case, means we gave them a good scare,” said Johnston.

The evening shows between 6 to 10 p.m. are not recommended for children under 10. The weekend matinee shows run between 1 to 4 p.m.

The club hosts Midnight Madness, ideal for people “who enjoy intense scares.” Every year the Midnight Madness event has a new twist and is only revealed to those who attend. After the evening show on Oct. 26, the doors will re-open at 11:59 p.m. to 2 a.m. for those over 18.

For more information about the show youthhq.ca/events/item/2016/zed-haunted-house



