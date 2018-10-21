About 40 volunteers and actors are putting on the Zed Haunted House show every night until Oct. 31. The spooky attraction also has weekend matinee and evening shows. All the money raised will help Central Alberta children and families through the programs and services at Boys and Girls Club of Red Deer and District. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Scares and chills await at haunted house in Red Deer

Zed Haunted House helps raise money for Boys and Girls Club of Red Deer District

Chills, thrills and scares await at the Red Deer’s “most fatal attraction” this Halloween.

The 28th annual Zed Haunted House promises spooky surprises for both children and adults at 6833 – 66th St. open until Halloween night.

The theme this year is Medieval times, said John Johnston, event manager, adding that it will transform attendees back in time of Salem and witches.

“If you’ve ever wondered what happens in the castles and Medieval spells you can come and participate,” said Johnston.

“It’s dark spaces, live characters, animatronics, it’s a very interactive attraction.”

About 40 actors and volunteers of all ages come together every night to put on the show. Overall, over 160 people volunteer 8,000 hours for the spooky attraction every year.

The event has grown over the years.

“We average about 7,000 people that come through the event every year,” said Johnston.

Funds raised from the haunted house support Boys and Girls Club of Red Deer & District. Johnston said the haunted house is the club’s biggest fundraiser and supports various programs throughout the year in Central Alberta, making a difference in the lives of many local families.

“The youth are huge part of it and they’re involved in raising money for their own benefit and their own club, and I think that’s the beauty of this event,” said the Red Deer County resident.

The club is able to use the money to run programs such as after school drop-in activities, sports and recreation, and weekend programs.

The hope for the event this year is to raise about $100,000, said Johnston.

Special guests who attended the preview evening “left the house satisfied, which, in this case, means we gave them a good scare,” said Johnston.

The evening shows between 6 to 10 p.m. are not recommended for children under 10. The weekend matinee shows run between 1 to 4 p.m.

The club hosts Midnight Madness, ideal for people “who enjoy intense scares.” Every year the Midnight Madness event has a new twist and is only revealed to those who attend. After the evening show on Oct. 26, the doors will re-open at 11:59 p.m. to 2 a.m. for those over 18.

For more information about the show youthhq.ca/events/item/2016/zed-haunted-house


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTO: Renewable Energy Fair at Red Deer College
Next story
A ragged, growing army of migrants resumes march toward US

Just Posted

Scares and chills await at haunted house in Red Deer

Zed Haunted House helps raise money for Boys and Girls Club of Red Deer District

PHOTO: Renewable Energy Fair at Red Deer College

The Renewable Energy Fair and Workshops event was held at Red Deer… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Red Deer College Queens host third annual Pink in the Rink game

Queens raised $12,035 for the Central Alberta Cancer Centre.

PHOTOS: The Mustard Seed CEO speaks at Seeds of Hope Gala in Red Deer

The first-ever Seeds of Hope Gala was held at the Red Deer… Continue reading

Person airlifted to hospital after collision near Innisfail

One person was airlifted to hospital after a serious collision west of… Continue reading

WATCH: Make-A-Wish grants Star Wars loving teen’s wish

The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted Anakin Suerink’s wish in Red Deer Saturday afternoon

Turkey to reveal details of probe into Khashoggi’s killing

ISTANBUL — In a sign of growing pressure on Saudi Arabia, Turkey… Continue reading

Utah truck driver is jailed without bond after crash kills 6

HEBER, Utah — A man suspected of driving under the influence remained… Continue reading

A ragged, growing army of migrants resumes march toward US

TAPACHULA, Mexico — A ragged army of Honduran migrants streamed through southern… Continue reading

Postal workers to begin strikes in 4 Canadian cities Monday if deal not reached

OTTAWA — The union representing 50,000 Canada Post employees says it will… Continue reading

Migrant caravan swells to 5,000, resumes advance toward US

CIUDAD HIDALGO, Mexico — Despite Mexican efforts to stop them at the… Continue reading

“I don’t feel real”: Mental stress mounting after Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Amy Cross has a hard time explaining the… Continue reading

Toronto residents set to vote Monday on the next four years of civic leaders

Toronto’s municipal election campaign, marked by unprecedented provincial interference, ends Monday when… Continue reading

Former PQ minister Lise Payette remembered as role model for female politicians

MONTREAL — Members from across Quebec’s political spectrum gathered at a downtown… Continue reading

Most Read