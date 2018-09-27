Scheer defends MPs’ use of graphic details from Stafford case during debates

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is abandoning his responsibilities by not ensuring Tori Stafford’s killer is put back behind bars — and he firmly rejects any assertion his MPs are being too graphic about the case in the House of Commons.

Scheer told The Canadian Press on Thursday that he was extremely frustrated and angered by the way he thought Trudeau deflected from questions about why Terri-Lynne McClintic, one of Stafford’s killers, was transferred to an Indigenous healing lodge.

On Wednesday during question period, Conservatives demanded Trudeau reverse the transfer. Many of their questions included preambles that detailed some of the grisly details of the murder.

Trudeau reacted by pleading with the Opposition Conservatives for more decorum.

“I think it was a disgusting and shameful display of a prime minister trying to avoid responsibility on this,” Scheer said in an interview.

He and his Tory MPs felt it was necessary to remind everyone about the horrific details of the crime after Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale referred to McClintic’s role in Stafford’s murder as “bad practices.” Goodale made the remark during his appearance earlier this week on CTV Power Play.

“When he’s got a minister sitting a few seats down from him glossing over these evil actions of a deranged individual as ‘bad practices,’ then yeah, we’re absolutely going to put before him and his ministers what some of the details are,” Scheer said.

McClintic pleaded guilty in 2010 to the first-degree murder of Victoria (Tori) Stafford, who was last seen in April 2008 being led away after school. McClintic, then 18, had promised to show the trusting girl a puppy. Waiting nearby was McClintic’s boyfriend, Michael Rafferty, who drove his victim to a remote field where he raped her repeatedly.

Court would later hear how McClintic, who confessed a month later, had ignored Tori’s pleas for help. Ultimately, she was killed by hammer blows to her head.

Scheer said the disturbing details of the case have been widely reported by media across the country to allow the public to bear witness to the tragedy of the crime and to understand the reasoning behind McClintic’s life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

“We’re talking about a person who chose, in a systematic way, to perpetrate unimaginable horrors on a beautiful young girl. And now the prime minister has the opportunity to reverse that,” Scheer said.

“That was the purpose of recounting some of the details of the case, so that Canadians and for parliamentarians to know what they are defending… they have a responsibility to Canadians to explain why they think it’s OK.”

On Thursday, Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott did defend the use of Indigenous healing lodges as a way to provide restorative justice for Indigenous offenders like McClintic.

“It’s my understanding that the person in question is Indigenous,” Philpott said of McClintic.

“I don’t know the details of how the decisions were made, but these are places that have proven to provide restorative justice and at the same time provide the security that’s necessary.”

On Wednesday, Trudeau said McClintic’s security status hasn’t changed since 2014 and that officials make independent decisions.

Scheer says he believes the prime minister’s failure to intervene and reverse McClintic’s transfer is tantamount to signing off on it.

“Justin Trudeau has the ability to put Tori’s killer back behind bars,” Scheer said.

“He has a variety of tools at his disposal and he needs to tell Canadians whether or not he’s going to do that. And if he’s not, he’s obviously OK with the decision.”

Correctional Service Canada has declined to discuss details of its decision for privacy reasons, but Goodale has asked for a review of the case.

Previous story
Health Minister asked to resolve Central Alberta’s ambulance shortage
Next story
Tory leader calls on Premier Brian Gallant to resign or recall legislature

Just Posted

Health Minister asked to resolve Central Alberta’s ambulance shortage

Lacombe ambulances spend more than half their time responding to calls in Red Deer, says councillor

Red Deer’s Canada Winter Games preparations impress

Chefs de mission in town this week to check on progress give high marks to organizers

Guilty plea in February pizza place crash

Man pleads guilty to failing to remain the scene of an accident

Garlic City Market returns to Red Deer

To be held indoors at Pioneer Lodge

Central Alberta communities win AUMA award

Red Deer and neighbours recognized for collaboration

WATCH: Chili lunches raise money for Red Deer’s United Way

AB Global Talent held the fundraiser in City Hall Park, hoping to raise $2,000

Tory leader calls on Premier Brian Gallant to resign or recall legislature

FREDERICTON — The political intrigue in New Brunswick reached a new high… Continue reading

Scheer defends MPs’ use of graphic details from Stafford case during debates

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is… Continue reading

Oilsands producer Cenovus shares get a lift from crude rail deals

CALGARY — Cenovus Energy Inc. shares increased nearly seven per cent after… Continue reading

Lack of CETA awareness hindering opportunities for Canadian business: EU trade czar

MONTREAL — In a warehouse on the outskirts of town, European trade… Continue reading

At UN, Trump tees off on NAFTA, knocks Freeland, threatens tariffs

UNITED NATIONS, N.Y. — U.S. President Donald Trump let Canada know how… Continue reading

Orcas challenging but not preventing pipeline expansion approval, says minister

OTTAWA — The federal fisheries minister said Tuesday it will be more… Continue reading

Billionaire businessman represents himself in small claims court, loses $2,572

Halifax billionaire John Risley, one of Canada’s richest people and a leading… Continue reading

Feds try to pull cloak of secrecy over court case on pipeline spy allegations

OTTAWA — Federal lawyers want closed-door hearings in a high-profile court case… Continue reading

Most Read