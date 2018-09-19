Scheer welcomes former Liberal MP Alleslev to Conservative caucus

OTTAWA — Andrew Scheer is trying to fire up his Conservative troops today by officially ushering Leona Alleslev into the fold.

The party leader tells his weekly caucus meeting he is proud to welcome the former Liberal MP, who crossed the floor Monday.

Scheer says Alleslev is experienced, accomplished, principled and courageous — qualities he says don’t count for much “if you’re a Liberal.”

Alleslev claimed her concerns about the Liberal government’s handling of crucial files such as the economy and trade were met with silence.

Scheer is also touting Richard Martel’s recent byelection victory for the Conservatives in Quebec.

He says Martel showed the party will be a strong voice for the province in the 2019 federal election.

The Canadian Press

