Scholarships available to Red Deer-area students in health-care programs

More than $40,000 of educational scholarships are available to Central Alberta students who are preparing for a wide variety of health-care careers.

Thanks to generous donors, scholarships are available to students in cardiology, respiratory health medicine, hospice palliative care, nursing, pediatrics, and much more.

Applications for the Red Deer Regional Health Foundation’s Annual Scholarship Awards program will be accepted to March 1. A list of scholarships, applications, a guide and other information are available at www.rdrhfoundation.com, or by calling the office at 403-343-4773.

Students must reside, or have their permanent address within 100 kms of Red Deer (the terms of some scholarships,may differ.)

The foundation hopes to continue growing its scholarship program in different health-care fields, with the support of community-minded organizations and individuals.

The Red Deer Regional Health Foundation has been raising funds to enhance local health care since 1994.