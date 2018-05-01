Scholarships given to health care students and experts in Central Alberta

Red Deer Regional Health Foundation awarded 15 scholarships to 23 health care students and professionals Monday night worth $79,000. The winners are from Central Alberta including Red Deer, Lacombe, Sylvan Lake, Blackfalds, Innisfail, Clive, Penhold and Ponoka. Photo supplied

The future of health care looks bright for Central Albertans, according to the CEO of the Red Deer Regional Foundation.

On Monday, the foundation handed out $79,000 in 15 scholarships to 23 health-care students and professionals. The winners are from Central Alberta including Red Deer, Lacombe, Sylvan Lake, Blackfalds, Innisfail, Clive, Penhold and Ponoka.

Manon Therriault, the foundation’s CEO, said it was nice to hear from the recipients at the ceremony at the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.

“We have jaw-dropping talent in our area. There were young people who are still in school and others who are experts in their current fields but are looking to advance.”

She said scholarships like these are important because they ensure top notch health care professionals are available to provide for the future needs of Central Albertans.

The 20 award recipients are health-care experts and students in the industry pursuing their health-care careers. They are enrolled in programs including nursing, cardiology, pediatrics, hospice palliative care and respiratory health medicine.

Fifty-nine people applied for the scholarships this year.

The recipients are chosen by a scholarship committee. One of the criteria used to select candidates was the requirement to live within 100 kilometres of Red Deer.

Therriault said the foundation is fortunate to have donors who support health care for Central Albertans and made the scholarships and the ceremony possible.

The annual scholarships were first given out in 2006 keeping in line with foundation’s vision of providing world class health care in Central Alberta.

The organization hosts the annual event every fall, but took a break in 2017. This decision was made to align the application process with other scholarships in the spring. It also ensured students and experts had more time to fill their applications, said Therriault.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter