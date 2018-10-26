Jaxon Joseph “For the Love of the Game” scholarship is one of four created by the St. Albert-Humboldt Remembrance Committee in Alberta. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Scholarships honour ‘big, bright light’ and other Alberta Broncos players

ST. ALBERT, Alta. — Former National Hockey League player Chris Joseph wants people to remember his son for his love of hockey and the smile he brought into every room.

Jaxon Joseph, 21, was one of 16 people who died last spring when the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team bus and a semi-trailer collided at a Saskatchewan intersection on the way to a playoff game.

“He was a happy kid,” Joseph said. “He was a big, bright light who liked to help others. He was the type of guy who made people feel valued.”

Joseph wants to see others with a similar attitude honoured through the Jaxon Joseph “For the Love of the Game” scholarship — one of four created by the St. Albert-Humboldt Remembrance Committee in Alberta.

Chairman Nolan Crouse said committee members, like many Canadians, were touched by the loss after the Broncos bus crash on April 6.

“Four of those Broncos were St. Albert hockey products,” he said. “We’re a community of family and we’re a community who cares so we have chosen to raise funds.”

Another committee member, Judi Bahl, said they are almost halfway toward their goal of $500,000.

Some of the money went toward a bronze stick sculpture outside the Jarome Iginla Arena in St. Albert, a city just north of Edmonton, and four memorial benches on the community’s pathways.

The rest will go to high school scholarships all named after players who died in the crash: Logan Hunter’s “Youth Leadership,” Conner Lukan’s “Tighten Your Skates” and Stephen Wack’s “Confidence to Follow Your Heart” scholarships.

Much of the money has been raised through the committee’s Jersey Gala, a sold-out event being held Friday night in St. Albert. It features speeches by Hockey Night in Canada host Ron MacLean, former CBC news anchor Peter Mansbridge and a performance of “Big League” by singer-songwriter Tom Cochrane.

Following the event, the Joseph family has some plans going forward.

Despite moments of profound grief, they have joined other Broncos families to advocate for better highway safety, stricter rules in the trucking industry and seatbelts on buses.

“We’re just trying to get people to wear them,” Joseph said. “It’s crazy — we all are comfortable wearing seatbelts in cars, we don’t mind wearing seatbelts on airplanes, yet somehow we get on a bus and feel like we’re safe. It’s incorrect.”

Joseph said there should be seatbelts on school buses and coach buses, which he believes could have saved lives in the Broncos crash.

“I absolutely believe we would have saved most of the back of the bus and I believe we would have prevented some of the spinal cord injuries,” he said. “Things would have been completely different.”

But that wasn’t the only factor in the collision, he said.

“There are many ways we can make the roads safer,” said Joseph. “There’s no reason why we can’t put rumble strips, put curves in roads, cut down some trees for sight lines.

“These aren’t excuses as to why the accident happened, but they help.”

RCMP have said they will not release any details of the investigation or what they believe happened. The Mounties have only said that the truck was in the intersection when the collision occurred.

Truck driver Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, is facing 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily injury.

Previous story
Sex discrimination felt early despite equality beliefs, Canadian teens say
Next story
Canada Post strikes being held Friday in Sudbury, Ont., and Saint John, N.B.

Just Posted

U.S. Exxon lawsuit takes aim at Alberta oilsands over climate risks

A lawsuit filed this week in a U.S. court says ExxonMobil has… Continue reading

Investigators dig for bomb motive, warn more could be found

WASHINGTON — Investigators searched coast-to-coast Thursday for the culprit and motives behind… Continue reading

Canada Post strikes being held Friday in Sudbury, Ont., and Saint John, N.B.

OTTAWA — Canada Post employees were to shift their rotating strikes Friday… Continue reading

Sex discrimination felt early despite equality beliefs, Canadian teens say

TORONTO — Canadian teenagers begin noticing gender-based inequality early on, with girls… Continue reading

Four RDC instructors honoured for ‘going beyond classroom duty’ with special projects

Publishing and research projects brought acclaim to the college

WATCH: Make-A-Wish grants Star Wars loving teen’s wish

The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted Anakin Suerink’s wish in Red Deer Saturday afternoon

Olympic skating medallist Rochette realizing dream of becoming a doctor

LAVAL, Que. — Joannie Rochette has swapped her glamorous sequined costumes and… Continue reading

Kiernan Shipka says feminist ‘Sabrina’ aligns with her female empowerment views

TORONTO — As young Sally Draper on “Mad Men,” Kiernan Shipka played… Continue reading

Cameco says Canada Revenue Agency appealing Tax Court ruling in company’s favour

SASKATOON — Cameco Corp. says the Canada Revenue Agency is appealing a… Continue reading

Scholarships honour ‘big, bright light’ and other Alberta Broncos players

ST. ALBERT, Alta. — Former National Hockey League player Chris Joseph wants… Continue reading

Hornqvist, Kessel pace Pittsburgh Penguins to 9-1 win over Calgary Flames

CALGARY — Patric Hornqvist and Phil Kessel each scored a pair of… Continue reading

Bouchard becomes youngest defenceman in Oilers history to score in win over Caps

EDMONTON — Evan Bouchard scored his first NHL goal and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins… Continue reading

More charges against U.S. man accused of kidnapping Alberta model

A South Carolina man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting an Alberta… Continue reading

Vegas signs suspended D Nate Schmidt to $35.7 million deal

LAS VEGAS — Suspended defenceman Nate Schmidt and the Vegas Golden Knights… Continue reading

Most Read