School bus cancellations for Rocky

A few school buses were cancelled for Wednesday around central Alberta (File photo by BLACK PRESS)

Red Deer Regional Catholic Schools has cancelled Wednesday school bus service in the Rocky Mountain House area due to continuing extreme cold.

School bus routes S-56, S-57, and S-58 are cancelled, but all schools in the jurisdiction are open.

Clearview Public Schools also cancelled buses to Big Valley School.

Environment Canada said wind chills between -40 C and -50 C will continue Wednesday morning. The cold arctic air is expected to remain through the morning before some moderation in the afternoon.

The daytime high forecast for Red Deer is -21 C, with a night time low of -39 C.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures, or wind chill, creates an elevated risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

People should watch for shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes. People should cover up as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

And if it’s too cold for people to stay outside, it’s too cold for pets to stay outside.



