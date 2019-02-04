School bus cancellations

Rural school jurisdictions cancelled buses on Monday due to the extreme cold. (File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Rural school buses will not be running on Monday in central Alberta due to the extreme cold weather.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for central Alberta where the coldest wild chill values will be between -40 and -45 C.

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools cancelled all its rural school buses, but schools in Blackfalds, Sylvan Lake, Innisfail, Rocky Mountain House and Olds will be open.

Both rural school jurisdictions Chinook’s Edge School Division and Wolf Creek Public Schools cancelled all its school buses.

Schools with Chinook’s Edge will be open, but Wolf Creek schools are closed on Monday.

Environment Canada said extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.

People should watch for cold related symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chili, so people should cover up.

Extreme wind chills are forecast to moderate through the day slightly, however they will persist in the overnight periods into Tuesday.



