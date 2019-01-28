School bus rollover in southern Alberta, one student transported by STARS

High River RCMP responded to a school bus rollover Monday afternoon with eight students on the bus.

One student was transported by STARS Ambulance to Calgary. Another was treated for minor injuries, and the remaining six students were taken home to their parents by police.

RCMP responded on 690 Avenue just east of Highway 2 Monday. Motorist in the area were asked to use caution when approaching the area.

The incident remains under investigation.



