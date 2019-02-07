School jurisdictions operating in rural central Alberta have cancelled school buses on Thursday. (File photo by BLACK PRESS)

School buses cancelled around central Alberta

Extreme cold warning continues

All schools operated by Wolf Creek Public Schools are closed Thursday due to extreme cold and wind chill warnings.

Environment Canada said Central Alberta is expected to see a slight moderation in temperatures Thursday and tonight as a weather system brings in cloud and snow. But the extreme cold is expected to return to most areas Friday night.

Red Deer will see a daytime high of -21 C on Thursday, with a wind chill of -43 C in the morning and -28 C in the afternoon.

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools have cancelled school bus service for Blackfalds, Sylvan Lake, Innisfail as well as Red Deer County. School bus service is running in the City of Red Deer.

All schools in the Catholic division are open.

Clearview Public Schools have cancelled all its buses, but schools are open. Clearview advised its students to be prepared for severe weather conditions by using appropriate winter footwear, outerwear, including headgear, and gloves or mitts.

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings when very cold temperatures, or wind chill, creates an elevated risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

People should watch for shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes. People should cover up as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

And if it’s too cold for people to stay outside, it’s too cold for pets to stay outside.

signature

Previous story
Federal bill would make Sept. 30 holiday for Indigenous reconciliation
Next story
Doctors getting smaller payment increases, doctors per person rising: Institute

Just Posted

School buses cancelled around central Alberta

Extreme cold warning continues

Dutch students march for better climate policies

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Thousands of students skipped classes Thursday and marched… Continue reading

Great-West Lifeco reports $710-million Q4 profit, raises dividend

WINNIPEG — Great-West Lifeco Inc. raised its dividend as it reported a… Continue reading

Diplomats file $28M suit against Canada over injuries suffered in Cuba

OTTAWA — Five Canadian diplomats and their family members who became mysteriously… Continue reading

Doctors getting smaller payment increases, doctors per person rising: Institute

OTTAWA — The Canadian Institute for Health Information says doctors in Canada… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer high school students express importance of gay-straight alliances

David Eggen visited Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School Wednesday

Sport body suspends 15 players, both head coaches in wake of wild hockey brawl

HALIFAX — The body that oversees university sports in Atlantic Canada has… Continue reading

Canadian Anne-Catherine Tanguay two shots back at LPGA event

BARWON HEADS, Australia — Felicity Johnson made a late move up the… Continue reading

Toronto Maple Leafs honour legendary broadcaster Bob Cole during Senators game

TORONTO — The Maple Leafs paid tribute to legendary broadcaster Bob Cole… Continue reading

‘Anne with an E,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ lead Canadian Screen Awards nominees

TORONTO — The CBC series “Anne with an E” and “Schitt’s Creek”… Continue reading

Joe Pavelski stars in overtime as San Jose Sharks down Winnipeg Jets 3-2

WINNIPEG — Joe Pavelski knows the San Jose Sharks caught a break… Continue reading

Leonard, Lowry help Raptors beat Embiid, 76ers 119-107

PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Lowry had 20 points amid reports that Toronto has… Continue reading

Toronto Defiant to show Overwatch League season opener at giant sports bar

TORONTO — The NHL and NBA will share the many screens at… Continue reading

Inmate freed with help by Kim Kardashian West gets book deal

NEW YORK — An inmate whose life sentence was commuted thanks in… Continue reading

Most Read