School buses cancelled around central Alberta

School jurisdictions operating in rural central Alberta have cancelled school buses on Thursday. (File photo by BLACK PRESS)

All schools operated by Wolf Creek Public Schools are closed Thursday due to extreme cold and wind chill warnings.

Environment Canada said Central Alberta is expected to see a slight moderation in temperatures Thursday and tonight as a weather system brings in cloud and snow. But the extreme cold is expected to return to most areas Friday night.

Red Deer will see a daytime high of -21 C on Thursday, with a wind chill of -43 C in the morning and -28 C in the afternoon.

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools have cancelled school bus service for Blackfalds, Sylvan Lake, Innisfail as well as Red Deer County. School bus service is running in the City of Red Deer.

All schools in the Catholic division are open.

Clearview Public Schools have cancelled all its buses, but schools are open. Clearview advised its students to be prepared for severe weather conditions by using appropriate winter footwear, outerwear, including headgear, and gloves or mitts.

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings when very cold temperatures, or wind chill, creates an elevated risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

People should watch for shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes. People should cover up as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

And if it’s too cold for people to stay outside, it’s too cold for pets to stay outside.