School children among dozens injured in German bus crash

  • Nov. 16, 2018 7:01 p.m.
  • News

BERLIN — Two public buses filled with students on their way home from school crashed head-on Thursday in southern Germany, injuring dozens of children and adults, authorities said.

Police said about a dozen people suffered serious injuries, including two school children and one of the drivers.

Fourteen people suffered minor injuries in the crash, which happened near Ammerndorf west of Nuremberg, according to the Middle Franconia regional police department.

Police spokesman Bert Rauenbusch told The Associated Press that multiple helicopters airlifted those with the most serious injuries to hospitals.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the crash, which also involved a third vehicle, he said.

