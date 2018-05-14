School division sorry after employee dressed up as Spice Girl with blackface

SHERWOOD PARK, Alta. — An Alberta school division has apologized after a staff member at a Christian school wore blackface while dressed up as a member of the British band Spice Girls.

Elk Island Public Schools said in a statement Monday that it is taking immediate action with the employee to address her conduct.

“We do not condone behaviour that would be offensive or hurtful to any student, employee or member of our school community,” said the division.

It added that an apology was also going home to parents.

“In the days ahead, EIPS will seek out resources in order to further educate employees, both at this school and throughout the division, about the need to be respectful of all races and cultures.

“It is our intention to ensure that an incident of this kind is not repeated.”

Edmonton activist Bashir Mohamed said a friend who is a teacher sent him a link to the photo from a Facebook group. He then put the picture out on Twitter with several comments and asked how a black student at the school might feel about it.

The photo shows a woman wearing dark face makeup while dressed up as Mel B, otherwise known as “Scary Spice” with the 1990s all-girl band.

She is standing with other adults posing as celebrity judges in a talent event at Strathcona Christian Academy in Sherwood Park, just east of Edmonton.

“Look who’s here for SCA’s Got Talent! Meet the judges: Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel!! All the best to our competitors!” said a caption of the photo from SCA Elementary.

Mohamed said he didn’t put out the photo to get the employee fired. He wanted it to act as a teaching moment.

“I think there’s a lot of opportunity for there to be education where they can understand why this is an issue and learn from it,” he said. “Because at the end of the day, this person is an educator and they are responsible for students.”

He added that most people are likely to understand that blackface is wrong, but they don’t understand why, or realize that it has roots in Canadian history as well as in the United States.

Marisa Peters, an Edmonton blogger who uses the Twitter handle Stream and Stone, said she is a former student of Strathcona Christian Academy’s secondary school.

“In musical theater we were asked to fake tan and wore dark makeup to dress as Puerto Ricans for ‘West Side Story,’” said her tweet. “Blackface has a history at this school.”

Laura McNabb, a spokeswoman for the school division, said officials would not be commenting further.

Updated: Red Deer County gives airport $400,000
Fish winterkill hits several Central Alberta sites

Go Fund Me account raising money after tragedy

Red Deer couple dies in motorcycle collision

Quebec G7's oceans discussion replaces usual African focus

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government is shifting the G7 summit away from… Continue reading

Indigenous Peoples need help with dementia, Algonquin elder urges conference

OTTAWA — An Algonquin elder described Monday how shocked she was to… Continue reading

Fish winterkill hits several Central Alberta sites

Thousands of dead fish have surfaced in three Central Alberta ponds and… Continue reading

Updated: Red Deer County gives airport $400,000

Money will be used for maintenance work and software upgrades at airport

WATCH: Farming and urban living come together in Red Deer

You don’t have to live on a farm to grow your own… Continue reading

Mom helps save Colorado girl from bear attack, officials say

DENVER — A 5-year-old Colorado girl attacked by a black bear outside… Continue reading

Canada's screen industry not alarmed over axed Canadian-shot shows

TORONTO — The recent cancellation of several Canadian-shot series doesn’t seem to… Continue reading

Medal of honour for hero dogs who kept injured owner warm after car crash

TORONTO — A pair of dogs who kept their injured owner warm… Continue reading

World Health Organization takes aim at trans fats

NEW YORK — The World Health Organization has released a plan to… Continue reading

Her way: 3 new lifestyle books coming from Martha Stewart

NEW YORK — Martha Stewart’s next three lifestyle books will be showcases… Continue reading

Fox to add Tim Allen's 'Last Man Standing' to fall lineup

NEW YORK — Fox is bringing “Last Man Standing” to its fall… Continue reading

French trains widely disrupted as rolling strikes resume

PARIS — French train traffic is widely disrupted as rail workers prepare… Continue reading

