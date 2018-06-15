Mustard Seed currently makes and delivers more than 54,000 lunches during the school year for hungry students. (Photo contributed)

School Lunch Program to continue into the summer

Mustard Seed needs volunteers

For the first time this summer the Mustard Seed will continue its School Lunch Program throughout July and August.

Currently the program regularly feeds more than 350 students at 32 Red Deer schools during the school year, making more than 54,000 lunches.

Scott Tilbury, fund development officer with Mustard Seed, said on behalf of parents and guardians, a significant number schools had requested the program operate during the summer holidays.

He said many students have no one to turn to for help in the summer.

“They’re on their own and it’s very difficult for them,” Tilbury said on Friday.

He said significant donations helped lower the cost of lunches to $2 each making it possible to expand lunch services this summer.

The healthy lunches will include a sandwich, vegetables, fruit, muffin and or granola bar and will be available Monday to Friday.

Schools are currently confirming the number of lunches required and the Mustard Seed will drop lunches off at designated, accessible locations for students to pick them up.

Tilbury said malnutrition from habitual under-eating interferes with normal physical and mental development.

“A healthy lunch provides them enough calories to keep them going throughout the day no matter what the activity level is.”

The Mustard Seed also plans to host a Cooking School for children currently enrolled in the School Lunch Program. They will learn about good nutrition, basic culinary skills, table etiquette, food presentation and cooking fundamentals. Transportation will be provided.

“In a home, if there is something healthy available to them, it’s important for them to understand what’s going to help them,” Tilbury said.

Anyone interested in volunteering with the School Lunch Program this summer can contact the Mustard Seed at 403-347-1844 or email inforeddeer@theseed.ca


