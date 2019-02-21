Science fair is around the corner

Central Alberta Rotary Science Fair will be held at Red Deer College on March 29 and 30. (File photo by BLACK PRESS)

The Central Alberta Rotary Science Fair will be held at Red Deer College on March 29 and 30.

Grade 5 to 12 students showcase results from their experiments, studies or innovations, and are judged on several criteria.

The top six secondary student winners are awarded trips to the Canada-wide fair in Fredericton, N.B. Winners in other categories may receive cash, prizes and scholarships.

The fair takes place in the college’s Cenovus Learning Commons on March 29 from 6 to 9 p.m. and March 30 from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

The public viewing happens March 30 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., followed by the awards ceremony.

For more information, visit https://www.centralalbertasciencefair.com.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter