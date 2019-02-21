Science fair is around the corner

The Central Alberta Rotary Science Fair will be held at Red Deer College on March 29 and 30.
Grade 5 to 12 students showcase results from their experiments, studies or innovations, and are judged on several criteria.
The top six secondary student winners are awarded trips to the Canada-wide fair in Fredericton, N.B. Winners in other categories may receive cash, prizes and scholarships.
The fair takes place in the college’s Cenovus Learning Commons on March 29 from 6 to 9 p.m. and March 30 from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.
The public viewing happens March 30 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., followed by the awards ceremony.
For more information, visit https://www.centralalbertasciencefair.com.