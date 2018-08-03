Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Scientists have coaxed a large male killer whale, shown in this handout image, out of a British Columbia harbour by playing recorded sounds of other orcas to the animal.

Scientists use whale call recordings to coax male orca from Comox, B.C. harbour

COMOX, B.C. — Scientists in British Columbia used whale whisperer tactics Thursday to coax a large male killer whale out of a busy marine harbour by playing recorded sounds of other orcas to the animal.

Department of Fisheries and Oceans officials said the transient killer whale known as T73B immediately responded to the recorded underwater calls of whales likely familiar to him and left the harbour and was last seen heading for open ocean.

“He was visibly excited by those sounds,” said DFO whale scientist Jared Towers from Comox, B.C.

“That’s what basically got him out of there. He made a run to the north and we never saw him again.”

He said scientists used recordings made two years ago of other orcas who have been seen with the lone male in the past.

“We thought he seems to be good buddies with those guys and we used that recording and it seemed to work,” Towers said.

He said using playback recordings to entice an orca from an area has only been done once before in B.C., but that was with a young whale.

“It’s totally unprecedented to have done this with an adult killer whale here in B.C.,” he said.

DFO spokesman Paul Cottrell said officials decided something had to be done to get the whale to leave Comox Harbour for its safety and protection of the public.

“In the last couple of days we realized we’ve got this animal hanging around and it’s an atypical behaviour, and we have to look at options given the number of people in the estuary,” he said.

The Comox Harbour includes commercial fishing vessel traffic and recreational boats, including kayaks and paddle boards. There are also swimmers.

Cottrell said the longer the whale stayed in the harbour the greater the chance of the animal becoming habituated and the likelihood of an incident involving people.

“Basically, we were able to stickhandle the whale out of the estuary and over a very shallow area off Cape Lazo and into deep water.”

Cottrell said officials will remain in the area to observe if the orca returns.

The male orca had become a major attraction in Comox, entertaining a growing crowd of onlookers.

Comox Valley Harbour Authority spokesman Robert Clarke said hundreds of people stood on the community promenade along the shoreline and watched the orca breach and swim around the harbour.

Clarke, a former whale-watching guide, said killer whales have appeared in the harbour, but rarely stay for long.

He said there had been reports of the whale swimming up the Courtenay River, part of which flows through the Vancouver Island community and the same animal was also seen at Union Bay, about 20 kilometres south.

Previous story
Gord Bamford pumped for 11th charity golf tournament

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Downtown Red Deer rocking with vintage cars Friday night

Rock’n Red Deer is celebrating the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s this weekend

Police still seaching for “brazen” ATM robbers as Parkland Mall makes repairs

Mall security workers ‘had to be careful they weren’t struck’

What it means to age is explored in new Writers’ Ink exhibit in Red Deer

Age on a Page can be seen at The Hub this month

Building permit values on the rise in Red Deer

So far, values are nearly double the same period last year

Parkland Mall getting a Winners store

Second Red Deer Winners store to be located in part of former Safeway store

WATCH: Cooling down at Red Deer’s Discovery Canyon

Red Deerians beat the heat on Thursday by heading over to Discovery… Continue reading

Manziel picked off four times in CFL debut as Ticats down Alouettes

Ticats 50 Alouettes 11 MONTREAL — Johnny Manziel’s CFL debut was a… Continue reading

Homeless forced to leave Cincinnati camp but vow to return

CINCINNATI — Homeless people living along a busy downtown Cincinnati street left… Continue reading

Saskatchewan woman performs CPR on newborn, then gives birth to two more

REGINA — A Saskatchewan woman who had to perform CPR on one… Continue reading

One block of downtown Red Deer street to close for a week for water main replacement

A block of 48th Avenue will be closed for a week as… Continue reading

Red Deer parkade getting solar panels

The living roof at Sorensen Station parkade will soon start generating electricity.… Continue reading

Blue-green algae bloom identified in Three Mile Bend Park pond in Red Deer

A blue-green algae advisory is in effect at Three Mile Bend off-leash… Continue reading

Wildfire in national park jumps B.C. highway, continues to grow

Kootenay National Park’s Wardle wildfire up to 1,200 hectares and growing

More wildfires blaze in B.C., but no communities seriously threatened

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — British Columbia’s Wildfire Service has had its busiest few… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month