Scottish police searching for missing singer find body

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

LONDON — Police searching for the missing singer of Scottish rock band Frightened Rabbit said Friday that they have found a body at a marina on the Firth of Forth.

Scott Hutchison was reported missing Wednesday after leaving a hotel in South Queensferry, near Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said a man’s body was found Thursday evening at the nearby Port Edgar marina. The force said formal identification has not yet taken place but Hutchison’s family has been informed.

Hutchison had spoken about his struggles with depression, and after his disappearance his family said they worried he was in a “fragile state.” Hutchison sent tweets late Tuesday saying “Please hug your loved ones” and “I’m away now. Thanks.”

Indie-rock group Frightened Rabbit was founded by Hutchison and his drummer brother Grant and has released several albums.

Other Scottish musicians paid tribute to 36-year-old Hutchison. Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand tweeted: “Awful news about Scott Hutchison. A terrible loss.” Stuart Murdoch of the band Belle and Sebastian posted that “the whole music community in Scotland was praying for a different outcome.”

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wrote: “Heartbreaking news. My thoughts are with Scott’s family, friends and fans. A remarkable and much loved talent.”