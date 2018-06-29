Sean Spicer book tour will be a mix of public and private

NEW YORK — Sean Spicer’s book tour will be a mix of public and private.

The former White House press secretary has a memoir, “The Briefing,” coming out July 24. Regnery Publishing announced Friday that Spicer will make appearances in the summer and fall, everywhere from Barnes & Noble in New York City and Middletown, Rhode Island, to a Books-A-Million in Katy, Texas. He also has more than a dozen events listed as private and visits scheduled to the presidential museums of Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan. On Aug. 13, he will go to the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

Spicer is also reportedly working on a television interview show in which he banters with guests about a variety of topics.

The Associated Press

