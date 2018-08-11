Dozens attended the Western Canada Search and Rescue Exercise, hosted by the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) Red Deer Zone, Friday to Sunday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Search and rescue crews train in Central Alberta

Finding a downed aircraft as quickly as possible can help save lives.

That was the message at the Western Canada Search and Rescue Exercise, which is being hosted by the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) Red Deer Zone until Sunday out of the Red Deer Airport.

The plan was to simulate a lost aircraft mission Saturday, but smoky conditions prevented CASARA members from taking to the sky.

Jim Thoreson, CASARA zone training officer for Central Alberta, said despite not getting to do drills in the air, attendees learned a lot.

“Anytime we learn something, it’s a success. That’s what this is all about,” Thoreson said. “It’s a good get-together where we can rub shoulders with people from other parts of the country and exchange experiences and stories.”

About 85 people from Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and British Columbia were registered for the event.

Instead of air drills, attendees received ground and computer training.

“We’re going to boost our knowledge and efficiency,” Thoreson said. “We’ll talk about different courses to hone in on transmitters and how to approach scenes, triage people and get them the help they need.”

Saturday began with a weather briefing and exercise instructions at the Harvard Park officer’s mess building by the airport.

Training sessions like this are important for search and rescue crews, Thoreson added.

“Quite often people’s lives depend on what we’re doing,” he said. “If they’re down … from a plane crash and we have to go find them, we need to find them quickly because there could be dead people or seriously hurt people.”

George Beatteay, search and rescue technician at Combat Support Squadron 417 in Cold Lake, said it’s important the military and CASARA to work together.

“Canada is a huge country with lots of open space, so it’s going to require a lot of assets to locate a missing plane or missing person,” said Beatteay.

Beattey said there are many things the two sides should know about each other before working together on a search.

“It’s about knowing the frequencies, each other’s rules and regulations, limitations and capabilities of the aircrafts and weather they can fly in. That way we aren’t fumbling around,” he said.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Dale Kirsch, Civil Air Search and Rescue Association provincial president and Edmonton zone commander, speaks at the Western Canada Search and Rescue Exercise Saturday at the Harvard Park officer’s mess building near the Red Deer Airport. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Dale Kirsch, Civil Air Search and Rescue Association provincial president and Edmonton zone commander, speaks at the Western Canada Search and Rescue Exercise Saturday at the Harvard Park officer’s mess building near the Red Deer Airport. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Previous story
Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, charged in Fredericton shooting

Just Posted

WATCH: Riding to support people suffering from mental illness and brain injuries

The 10th Berry Architecture Community Wellness Ride was Saturday in Red Deer

Former professional cyclist Tyler Hamilton speaks at Red Deer Public Library

A former professional cyclist who shined a spotlight on cycling’s doping culture… Continue reading

Red Deer couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

Plenty has changed over the past seven decades, but one Red Deer… Continue reading

Children under age 12 suspected in $150,000 worth of vandalism

Red Deer business targeted

Energy consumption rises with temperature

No records broken in Red Deer, yet

Trudeau honours Fredericton shooting victims as he opens Toronto street festival

Opening of the street festival included a minute of silence and acknowledged first responders

Search and rescue crews train in Central Alberta

Finding a downed aircraft as quickly as possible can help save lives.… Continue reading

Fredericton man charged with four counts of first-degree murder in shooting

FREDERICTON — Police say a 48-year-old man charged with four counts of… Continue reading

U.S. President Trump threatens auto tariffs against Canada if trade talks fail

Canadian officials have insisted Ottawa hasn’t been sidelined during the U.S.-Mexico discussions

NFL players emphasize reasons for anthem demonstrations

President Donald Trump wants players to ‘find another way to protest’

Omarosa in new book: I saw Trump’s racism ‘with my own eyes’

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — Former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman claims in… Continue reading

Authorities probe how airline employee could steal plane

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Investigators worked to find out how an airline employee… Continue reading

Ponoka man faces 95 theft-related charges

Police recover stolen licence plates, mail, tools

Court dismisses CN’s appeal of decision on clamorous Winnipeg railway

Augustina Harker has avoided relaxing and playing with her partner and two… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month