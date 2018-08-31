(Advocate file photo).

’Searching every second:’ Missing Saskatchewan boy’s family still look for him

FORT QU’APPELLE, Sask. — An underwater recovery team has ended its search for a missing seven-year-old Saskatchewan boy but the child’s family is still focused on finding him.

Greagan Geldenhuys was last seen Friday with his mother Tamaine Geldenhuys on a beach near the town of Fort Qu’Appelle northeast of Regina.

His mother’s body was found on Saturday washed up on another beach near a campground about three kilometres away.

Police have said they don’t expect foul play and the family says it looks like she drowned.

Greagan’s older sister, Connie Howard, has been at the volunteer search command centre in Fort Qu’Appelle.

She told CJME Radio in Regina that the family is thankful for the hundreds of volunteers from across Western Canada who continue to help look for the boy.

“It’s amazing. We’ve had support from so many people,” Howard said Thursday. “I would say hundreds have come to help … People have flown in from different provinces to help. It’s overwhelming.”

Howard said the family hasn’t really had time to think about everything that’s happened.

“All we’re doing is searching at this point,” she said. “No one’s had time to even grieve about mom yet. We’re just searching every second we get.”

Howard said Greagan and his mother went to the beach almost every day in the summer.

“He is very brave … and he cared about mom more than anything, so (for) him to try to save her life, that would be something he would do. He would risk himself for that and that’s why we’re worried.

“Mom was his everything and they loved each other very much.”

Howard said the last message she had from her mother was a picture of Greagan at the lake.

“So that’s a good memory. She wanted to go out to the point to see the pelicans.”

RCMP said Thursday that while the underwater recovery team had packed up, the search would continue with a helicopter and boat. They were urging people to check their properties on Echo Lake and nearby Mission Lake, particularly around docks.

Volunteers have offered assistance with a hovercraft, boats and private planes.

Howard said more volunteers are always welcome and anyone else wanting to help from a distance can donate gasoline cards for the search.

(CJME)

