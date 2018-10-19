Second attempted ATM theft at Red Deer IGA

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP

On Thursday morning a truck drove through the doors at Eastview IGA. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

In less than a week, a second attempt was made to steal an ATM at Eastview IGA.

Red Deer RCMP said a red Ford F350 pickup truck smashed through the doors at about 3:15 a.m. on Thursday and two male passengers wearing face coverings tried to steal an ATM but were unsuccessful.

The truck was reported stolen out of Red Deer on Monday and was recovered abandoned in the Clearview neighbourhood shortly after the break-in.

On Sunday at 5 a.m., two men reversed a truck through the doors of the Eastview IGA. Two men wearing hoods, and with their faces covered, tried but failed to steal the ATM at the front of the store. The badly damaged truck was last seen fleeing eastbound on 39th Street.

RCMP have not determined if the second attempt was committed by the same suspects and continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at P3Tips.com. If information leads to an arrest there could be a cash reward up to $2,000.



