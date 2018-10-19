On Thursday morning a truck drove through the doors at Eastview IGA. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Second attempted ATM theft at Red Deer IGA

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP

In less than a week, a second attempt was made to steal an ATM at Eastview IGA.

Red Deer RCMP said a red Ford F350 pickup truck smashed through the doors at about 3:15 a.m. on Thursday and two male passengers wearing face coverings tried to steal an ATM but were unsuccessful.

The truck was reported stolen out of Red Deer on Monday and was recovered abandoned in the Clearview neighbourhood shortly after the break-in.

On Sunday at 5 a.m., two men reversed a truck through the doors of the Eastview IGA. Two men wearing hoods, and with their faces covered, tried but failed to steal the ATM at the front of the store. The badly damaged truck was last seen fleeing eastbound on 39th Street.

RCMP have not determined if the second attempt was committed by the same suspects and continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at P3Tips.com. If information leads to an arrest there could be a cash reward up to $2,000.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Emergency Shelter has new executive director

Just Posted

Second attempted ATM theft at Red Deer IGA

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP

Red Deer RCMP investigating suspicious vehicle fire

Anyone with information is asked to call police

Visual effects leader recognized by Red Deer high school

Linday Thurber Hall of Fame ceremony held

Emergency Shelter has new executive director

Rayann Toner has 10 years experience with Central Alberta Emergency Women’s Shelter

Castor man dies in crash

Thursday morning collision on Hwy 12

WATCH: Two weeks away from Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer

In just two weeks, Ponoka’s Shayna Weir will compete with the best… Continue reading

Hi Mickey, ‘Bye Mickey: 6 Disney parks on 2 coasts in 1 day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Heather and Clark Ensminger breathed sighs of relief when… Continue reading

Court weighs ‘Apprentice’ hopeful’s suit versus Trump

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump’s lawyers hope to persuade an appeals… Continue reading

StarKist admits fixing tuna prices, faces $100 million fine

SAN FRANCISCO — StarKist Co. agreed to plead guilty to a felony… Continue reading

Annual pace of inflation slows to 2.2 per cent in September: Statistics Canada

OTTAWA — The annual pace of inflation slowed more than expected in… Continue reading

Jury finds Calgary couple guilty in 2013 death of toddler son

CALGARY — A jury has convicted a Calgary couple in the death… Continue reading

Study of U.S. hospital figures links pot use with increased risk of stroke

MONTREAL — New research is being presented at a conference in Montreal… Continue reading

Leon Draisaitl has overtime winner as Edmonton Oilers down Boston Bruins 3-2

EDMONTON — Connor McDavid set up Leon Draisaitl for the overtime winner… Continue reading

Edmonton girl guide sells out of cookies in front of cannabis store on first day

EDMONTON — She’s being called one smart cookie. As people lined up… Continue reading

Most Read